EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: RADAR's Prince Andrew Files — We Reveal How Scandal-Hit Duke Made Son of a Scrap Metal Merchant his 'Route to Riches'... As He Bleeds Cash Amid Royal Exile

Rowland was once described as a "shady financier" on the floor of the UK Parliament in 2010, his attempt to become Conservative Party treasurer foundered after press revelations about his business dealings.

The Rowlands and Andrew, 65, regularly attended each other’s parties and were guests at each other’s houses. David Rowland stayed at Balmoral and had tea with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles in the summer of 2010.

Four months later, he paid off half of the $100,000 Sarah owed her PR spokeswoman Kate Waddington. In 2018, he was a front-row guest at their daughter Eugenie’s wedding.

Andrew has had a private bank account at Banque Havilland since 2015 and in the months after opening that account he borrowed $161,000 on average each month, a loan that was extended ten times before he requested a further $322,000 for "general working capital and living expenses" in November 2017.

That year, Banque Havilland made an unsecured loan of $2million to the duke at 8 per cent interest, which, according to documents disclosed to Bloomberg News, was "not in line with the bank’s risk appetite" but was approved because it could lead to “further business potential with the royal family”.

In March 2018, it was repaid early using transferred to Andrew from a Guernsey-registered company, Albany Reserves Ltd. The company is controlled by the Rowland family.

Though ostensibly promoting British trade and investment during his time as special representative, the duke often simultaneously conducted his own business activities on these official trips, which often involved taking commission for acting as a middleman and making introductions for deals.