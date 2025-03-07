EXCLUSIVE: CNN's Kaitlan Collins 'In Furious Clashes With CNN Bosses' Over Her Shock 'Fandom' of Website Devoted to Alleged UnitedHealth CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

Mangione, 26, stunned the nation by allegedly shooting to death 50-year-old insurance exec Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel on December 4.

He used bullets emblazoned with the words "deny," "depose," and "dela,y" an apparent reference to health insurers' alleged strategy to methodically deny claims to boost profits.

Despite the heinous act, handsome Mangione has attracted admirers, and the website

Collins noted has "contribute" tab linking to a site raising money for his defense.

Her post sparked outcries, but she fired back at critics. "I posted that his attorneys created a website, which is newsworthy and other outlets have also reported on.

"In no way did I share a fundraising link for him."