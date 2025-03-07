Your tip
Kaitlan Collins
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: CNN's Kaitlan Collins 'In Furious Clashes With CNN Bosses' Over Her Shock 'Fandom' of Website Devoted to Alleged UnitedHealth CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

kaitlan collins cnn clashes luigi mangione fandom
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins is said to be locked in in heated clashes with CNN bosses over her 'fandom' of a Luigi Mangione website.

March 7 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

CNN's Kaitlan Collins has sparked such an intense backlash for pushing people to a website devoted to alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione her job may now be hanging by a thread, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the latest black eye for the beleaguered cable news network, the 32-year-old chief White House correspondent reported through a now deleted social media post that Mangione's lawyers had created a site to document the creep's case – and it linked to a fundraising page for the alleged killer.

kaitlan collins cnn clashes luigi mangione fandom
Source: MEGA

Collins may be sacked over the row involving Mangione, left.

Mangione, 26, stunned the nation by allegedly shooting to death 50-year-old insurance exec Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel on December 4.

He used bullets emblazoned with the words "deny," "depose," and "dela,y" an apparent reference to health insurers' alleged strategy to methodically deny claims to boost profits.

Despite the heinous act, handsome Mangione has attracted admirers, and the website

Collins noted has "contribute" tab linking to a site raising money for his defense.

Her post sparked outcries, but she fired back at critics. "I posted that his attorneys created a website, which is newsworthy and other outlets have also reported on.

"In no way did I share a fundraising link for him."

kaitlan collins cnn clashes luigi mangione fandom
Source: MEGA

TV stars Wolf Blitzer and Jim Acosta's recent sidelining from CNN is said to be making Collins even more fearful for the security of her job.

A CNN spokesperson added: "This was nothing more than a social post reporting news surrounding the trial."

But the controversy comes on the heels of top stars, including Jim Acosta and Wolf Blitzer, being sidelined or forced out by honchos in an attempt to boost sagging ratings by transforming the network into a digital-first news-gathering dynamo featuring fresh-faced stars.

Our insider said: "Kaitlan's post comes at the worst possible time for CNN.

"Whatever the circumstances, they don't need any more controversy – and certainly not one linked to Mangione.

"Her job is now really hanging in the balance. One more slip up and it looks like she's toast!'

