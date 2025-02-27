EXCLUSIVE: The Bill Clinton Affair Files — How Monica Lewinsky Is Targeting Former President and The White House for 'Gaslighting' Her Over Their 'Devastating' Affair

After the shocking love affair was revealed, Clinton denied having a sexual relationship with the intern at first.

Cooper stated: "The White House basically you left out to dry after the president made a public statement claiming he never had sexual relations with you, how did you feel hearing him say that?"

Lewinsky replied: "In the moment, I was split, because I felt so guilty. I felt so guilty for everything. I felt like having this become public was my fault."

She added: "I didn't want him to lose his job, so there was a part of me that felt good... deny it. Then there was a part of me that was so humiliated and to have the most powerful man in the world saying, basically, you're damaged goods. It's not something you want as a 51-year-old and not something you want as a 24-year-old woman."