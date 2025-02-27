EXCLUSIVE: The Bill Clinton Affair Files — How Monica Lewinsky Is Targeting Former President and The White House for 'Gaslighting' Her Over Their 'Devastating' Affair
Monica Lewinsky has revealed more details about her shocking affair with former president Bill Clinton.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the former White House intern believed she was "gaslighted" after the bombshell love scandal was made public.
On Wednesday's episode of Call Her Daddy, Lewinsky, 51, sat down with host Alex Cooper and discussed one of the most famous scandals in political history.
When Clinton was president and married to wife Hillary, Lewinsky and him had an 18-month fling when she was an intern at the White House.
The affair was eventually made public after she confided in Linda Tripp and an investigation was conducted.
After the shocking love affair was revealed, Clinton denied having a sexual relationship with the intern at first.
Cooper stated: "The White House basically you left out to dry after the president made a public statement claiming he never had sexual relations with you, how did you feel hearing him say that?"
Lewinsky replied: "In the moment, I was split, because I felt so guilty. I felt so guilty for everything. I felt like having this become public was my fault."
She added: "I didn't want him to lose his job, so there was a part of me that felt good... deny it. Then there was a part of me that was so humiliated and to have the most powerful man in the world saying, basically, you're damaged goods. It's not something you want as a 51-year-old and not something you want as a 24-year-old woman."
Cooper said: "The White House tried to frame you as this unstable stalker, but what the evidence went on to reveal the president called you often, gave you gifts...how did you, at the end of the day, reconcile what people were saying about your relationship and then what you knew to be true and what you lived with this person?"
Lewinsky explained: "Well, it was gaslighting. So I, I think that was what I experienced on a pretty large scale, and it was devastating. It was devastating at the time."
During the interview, the former White House intern also explained why she believes the 42nd President should have stepped down from his position instead of "throwing her under the bus" after the affair was made public.
She said: "I think that the right way to handle a situation like that would have been to probably say it was nobody’s business and to resign."
While admitting that she "did make mistakes," she called Clinton's errors "more reprehensible" than her own.
During the interview, she admitted: "Because of the power dynamics and the power differential, I never should've been in that f------ position."
Lewinsky's bombshell affair with the former president eventually led to his impeachment, and after multiple denials, Clinton finally confessed he was "solely and completely responsible" for the romance.
His wife, Hillary, 77, stuck by his side.