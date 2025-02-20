Monica Lewinsky Declares She's 'Reclaiming' the Controversy Over Her Bill Clinton Fling as She Launches Sensational New Podcast

Lewinsky, now 51, just dropped the first episodes of her new podcast, appropriately titled Reclaiming. And she didn't wait before discussing her famous Oval Office affair with then-President Clinton.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Lewinsky was in her early 20s and working as a White House intern when she had a sexual relationship with Clinton, behind the back of his wife Hillary, prompting impeachment proceedings in 1998.

In the opening episode of the podcast, she confessed her "mistakes were expensive."

She shared: "I'm 51, and I'm still trying to find my way," later adding: "Coming out of '98, I lost my anonymity, I lost my future, I lost my sense of self. I think I lost trusting myself in many ways."

The activist was frank, admitting she got swept up in the scandalous romance of it all, even believing she could have a future with Bill.

Lewinsky said: "What I thought was happening in those two years in D.C. and what I thought this relationship was, I've come to understand it in different ways," before clarifying, "I think that it was something where there were real emotions involved, but I think I believed that there was a future.

"I think I believed that I mattered a lot more than I did."