Monica Lewinsky Declares She's 'Reclaiming' the Controversy Over Her Bill Clinton Fling as She Launches Sensational New Podcast
Monica Lewinsky is ready to blow past the controversy that has come to define her life.
The former White House intern who nearly brought down Bill Clinton's presidency wants to "reclaim" who she is, RadarOnline.com can reveal, through her explosive and honest new podcast.
Lewinsky, now 51, just dropped the first episodes of her new podcast, appropriately titled Reclaiming. And she didn't wait before discussing her famous Oval Office affair with then-President Clinton.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Lewinsky was in her early 20s and working as a White House intern when she had a sexual relationship with Clinton, behind the back of his wife Hillary, prompting impeachment proceedings in 1998.
In the opening episode of the podcast, she confessed her "mistakes were expensive."
She shared: "I'm 51, and I'm still trying to find my way," later adding: "Coming out of '98, I lost my anonymity, I lost my future, I lost my sense of self. I think I lost trusting myself in many ways."
The activist was frank, admitting she got swept up in the scandalous romance of it all, even believing she could have a future with Bill.
Lewinsky said: "What I thought was happening in those two years in D.C. and what I thought this relationship was, I've come to understand it in different ways," before clarifying, "I think that it was something where there were real emotions involved, but I think I believed that there was a future.
"I think I believed that I mattered a lot more than I did."
The podcast serves as another step in the battle to redefine her reputation. And it's one she hopes to share with others.
According to producers: "On her new podcast Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky, Monica leads honest and wide-ranging conversations about what it means to write your own narrative.
"Each week, guests share how they've rediscovered purpose, rebuilt relationships, and redefined success after their most vulnerable moments."
In addition to her self-reflective first episode, two more episodes are now available – one with actress Olivia Munn, and another bonus with her friend, actor and Traitors host Alan Cumming.
It's all part of Lewinsky's new play to push past the mistakes of her past.
As she reflected: "I fell in love with D.C. and the White House and the job and the environment, and then, very unfortunately, I fell in love with my boss, who was married and also the most powerful man in the world.
"What followed was an inappropriate relationship that lasted for two years."
Lewinsky's "In Real Life" campaign, a social experiment that showed what happens when online bullying is taken offline, was nominated for an Emmy in 2017. She shared an informative #ClickWithCompassion PSA in 2019 while addressing her past experience.
"I eventually kind of came to this point where I realized that I couldn't run away from what happened to me," Lewinsky said. "I had to integrate it... I think that no matter what your humiliations are or setbacks, you have to find a way to have a different ending to your story."
Lewinsky has worked hard to reclaim her narrative. She went on to produce the FX series Impeachment: American Crime Story, and does not hesitate to tell others her story.
"You go to bed one night a private person, and the next day you're a public human being, and the whole world hates you," she shared with The Hollywood Reporter in 2021.
"Just because I wasn't on the news every night for 20 years in the same way that I was in 1998 doesn't mean that this story ended."