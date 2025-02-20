EXCLUSIVE: Selena Gomez's Mouth 'Mystery' Solved? Experts Say 'Cosmetic Procedure' Is Behind Singer's 'Morphed' and 'Unrecognizable' New Look

Selena Gomez's shifted look has been chalked up to a common cosmetic procedure. Fans went wild over the Only Murders in the Building star's new veneers at recent events like the Golden Globes and BAFTAs – but experts say she's most likely just adjusting to anti-aging injections, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Fans questioned whether the actress' veneers were causing her to look uncomfortable in recent interviews.

Gomez, 32, made an appearance at the 78th British Academy Film Awards last weekend, where videos of the actress giving interviews quickly circulated online. Fans immediately began speculating why the A-lister's mouth seemed "off" when she talked, with one commenting: "It's like her whole face morphed."

Source: MEGA Some fans have called Gomez 'unrecognizable' in recent months.

Another said: "That is not Selena Gomez," inferring the star looked unrecognizable. Speculation has grown rapidly over Gomez's seemingly changed facial structure, with many pin-pointing new veneers as the culprit to her "uncomfortable" look.

However, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Giselle Prado-Wright has weighed in with her transparent thoughts on Gomez – and she tells us her altered gob is most likely due to a common procedure known as a "lip flip." Dr. Prado-Wright said: "Alternative explanation, she got a lip flip, which is anti-wrinkle injections around the lip area. "This can cause weakness of the muscles of the mouth, which presents as difficulty speaking and trouble using straws."

The top surgeon added her personal experience with having the procedure done, also noting how she didn't have any problems moving her mouth after getting veneers. Of Gomez's shift, Dr. Prado-Wright added: "She does look like she has new veneers, but I believe hers is caused by muscle weakness from anti-wrinkle injections, not her cosmetic dentistry."

Along with her physical appearance, Gomez's name has also been circulating online over the past few months – thanks to her relationship with Benny Blanco, controversial Netflix film, and emotional social media upload. Music producer Blanco, 36, proposed to Gomez in December – after dating for over a year – with a 6-carat marquise diamond.

Their fun-loving relationship has been a hot topic in Hollywood, especially with him going overboard for her with gestures such as filling an entire bathtub with nacho cheese for Valentine's Day. Even comedian Nikki Glaser highlighted their romance at this year's Golden Globes in her opening monologue, saying of Gomez: "She's here tonight with her new fiancé, Benny Blanco. And Benny Blanco is here because of the genie who granted him that wish. Man, lucky guy."

Source: MEGA Gomez recently starred in Netflix film Emilia Pérez, which has received ample backlash online.

Also in recent weeks, the Disney Channel star was slammed online for her emotional Donald Trump deportation video. Gomez had a (since-deleted) meltdown on Instagram, sobbing over the president's latest immigrant removal crackdown.

The clip was ridiculed by internet personalities and celebrities such as Candace Owens and Dr. Phil. As the actress headed full-on into awards season this year, her new film, Emilia Pérez, was also at the center of conversation – as it received ample backlash for receiving multiple Golden Globe and Oscar nominations.

Emilia Pérez, a Spanish-language musical crime film starring Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldana, Gomez, and Édgar Ramírez, snagged a whopping 13 nods for the upcoming Academy Awards – and fans weren't too happy. The film has been criticized by queer critics and LGBTQ groups like GLAAD for its portrayal of trans identity and reliance on Mexican cultural stereotypes.

Mexican film enthusiasts have slammed the musical for being "full of stereotypes," while GLAAD deemed it a "step back" for transgender representation. Some viewers have also questioned why the film was directed by Jacques Audiard, a French filmmaker who doesn't speak Spanish, a fact he confirmed to the New York Times.

Source: MEGA The singer was recently slammed for uploading an emotional video on Donal Trump's immigration crackdown.