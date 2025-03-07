Jelly Roll's reefer madness is becoming an issue with his wife, Bunnie XO, who wants to have a baby ASAP with the Save Me country singer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Dumb Blonde podcaster, 44, is demanding he give up the stoner ways for good, as it can impair sperm health, making it harder to have a healthy baby – and pals worry she'll leave him if he doesn't quit the spliffs.

But Roll, 40, who's been open about his past struggles with cocaine addiction, insists pot keeps him from seriously relapsing into his hard-partying ways.