Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Weed Superfan Jelly Rolls' 'Addiction to Marijuana' is 'Pushing his Marriage to Wife Bunnie XO to Breaking Point' — 'She Wants Kids, Not a Party Animal!'

jelly roll marijuana addiction strains marriage bunnie xo
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll's pals fear his constant puffing is going to cost him his marriage to Bunnie XO.

March 7 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET



Jelly Roll's reefer madness is becoming an issue with his wife, Bunnie XO, who wants to have a baby ASAP with the Save Me country singer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Dumb Blonde podcaster, 44, is demanding he give up the stoner ways for good, as it can impair sperm health, making it harder to have a healthy baby – and pals worry she'll leave him if he doesn't quit the spliffs.

But Roll, 40, who's been open about his past struggles with cocaine addiction, insists pot keeps him from seriously relapsing into his hard-partying ways.

jelly roll marijuana addiction strains marriage bunnie xo
Source: MEGA

Bunnie XO wants Jelly Roll to quit marijuana as they plan for a baby together, sources say.

"I get in trouble for this (but) I believe marijuana has helped me in so many regards, with my anxiety," he's said.

But according to an insider, XO is "not all right" with that, especially as she wants to expand their family.

"It's well known in the medical community that marijuana interferes with fertility, which makes Bunnie's case all the more urgent," our insider added.

jelly roll marijuana addiction strains marriage bunnie xo
Source: MEGA

Despite XO's concerns, Roll insists marijuana is helping prevent a severe drug relapse.

They said: "She loves Roll's kids from his previous relationships (Bailee Ann, 16, and Noah, 8), but she wants her own child with Jelly.

"He does too. The way they tell it, they're going with IVF and a surrogate and hope to have some happy news this year.

"But Jelly's still smoking weed by all accounts.

He sees no harm in doing so, it helps him to relax, and he's said it helps him to stay off the harder drugs that messed up his life.

"But Bunnie is getting pretty adamant about wanting him to cold turkey – but the question is, will Jelly listen?"

