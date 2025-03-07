EXCLUSIVE: Cheeky Britney Spears Is Putting Reunion With Her Kids at Risk AGAIN With Her Addiction to Flashing Flesh on Social Media – 'Her Boys HATE It and Wish it Would Stop'

Chart-topper Britney Spears is flashing the flesh again on social media – but the Toxic singer's online antics may torpedo her latest effort to repair her relationship with her mortified sons, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Spears, 43, recently shared a rearview selfie showing her bottom clad in nothing but a black thong, and a source said her habit of baring almost all on social media has "weirded out" the two kids she has with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean 19, and Jayden, 18.