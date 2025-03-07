EXCLUSIVE: Cheeky Britney Spears Is Putting Reunion With Her Kids at Risk AGAIN With Her Addiction to Flashing Flesh on Social Media – 'Her Boys HATE It and Wish it Would Stop'
Chart-topper Britney Spears is flashing the flesh again on social media – but the Toxic singer's online antics may torpedo her latest effort to repair her relationship with her mortified sons, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Spears, 43, recently shared a rearview selfie showing her bottom clad in nothing but a black thong, and a source said her habit of baring almost all on social media has "weirded out" the two kids she has with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean 19, and Jayden, 18.
Our insider said: "It's well known that the boys are grossed out by her tacky social media stunts, and they made that very clear in the past.
"It was the main reason why they ghosted her so long."
In December, the Crazy songbird, 43, chirped about shedding "tears of joy seeing her only children for the first time in two years."
As previously reported, Sean and Jayden lived full-time with Federlin since 2008, when Spears was placed in a restrictive legal conservatorship that lasted 13 years.
But in 2023, she gave her blessing for her ex to move the kids from California to Hawaii, where his wife had accepted a job.
Our source said since then Spears has "made some progress" and gotten together with her sons.
However, our insider added the red-hot mama "loves the attention she gets" from her daring posts.
The source said: "It's her way of expressing herself, and Britney doesn't see anything wrong with it.
"But it could come at the cost of alienating her kids all over again if she's not careful."