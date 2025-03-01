EXCLUSIVE: Why Pals Are Telling Taylor Swift to SPLIT From Travis Kelce — Despite Engagement Rumors Swirling Around Couple
Taylor Swift is being advised to give football star Travis Kelce the boot for the sake of her global brand.
The loves are being told to keep their careers separate from their relationship after she was roundly booed by huge sections of the Super Bowl crowd, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
And Kelce has been accused of taking his eye off the ball by some Kansas City Chiefs fans – especially after his stinker in the loss in the final to the Philadelphia Eagles.
And the counsel from advisers and pals comes as Taylor and Kelce, both 35, are rumored to be planning to tie the knot later this year.
A source close to the pair told us: "Up until now, Taylor and Travis have been the ultimate power couple, shining together in the limelight.
"But whispers are swirling that maybe they’ve hit a bit of a snag. Apparently, her team is worried they’ve been overselling the relationship. Sources say it's been a tough pill for both of them to swallow, leading to some pressure to keep their work lives separate.
"Travis, who’s been basking in the glow of his romance with Taylor, has caught some backlash for not giving his full focus to the team. The vibe seems to be shifting, and insiders suggest both stars might need to safeguard their brands.
"The incident with the crowd booing Taylor, which some fans are saying was just playful ribbing about her switch in loyalty. Remember, before she fell for Travis, she was all about the Philadelphia Eagles!
"Now, her team's advising her to lay low for a while, and it’s got to sting a bit, like a sense of guilt she hasn’t earned. This whole situation is creating a weird tension between her and Travis, especially since this is their first real bump in the road.
"Until now, it’s been nothing but good times! You can only imagine the awkward discussions happening behind the scenes about when it’s appropriate for them to be seen together and how they’re supposed to act. Definitely not the romantic vibe they were hoping for!"
Swift is also angry over her brand being "damaged" by being dragged into pal Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' legal battle with the actress' former co-star Justin Baldoni, 41, sources say.
The singer is said to be furious because in his lawsuit, Baldoni included texts from Lively calling Reynolds, 48, and Swift her "dragons" who support her.
Swift feels like she was being used as an "intimidation tactic" after Baldoni's lawsuit against Lively claimed Swift's presence made him feel pressured to "comply with Blake's direction for the script," insiders added.
In a set of April 2023 texts, Lively, 37, expressed her disappointment at Baldoni's lukewarm response to her version of their It Ends With Us domestic abuse movie's rooftop scene – which had been praised by her husband and Swift.
Baldoni said in court documents Lively's reference to Swift as part of their dispute was like a threat, making him feel he had to get on board with her changes or else.
The "unnecessary" involvement of her name in the case was said to be the tipping point for Swift, who had never intended to attend the meeting in the first place – but showed up at Lively's New York penthouse to find it still in progress.
Swift, whose song My Tears Ricochet is part of the movie's soundtrack, has been friends with Gossip Girl star Lively for more than a decade, but pals are said to be urging her to also cut her off – just like Kelce.