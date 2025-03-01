EXCLUSIVE: Why Pals Are Telling Taylor Swift to SPLIT From Travis Kelce — Despite Engagement Rumors Swirling Around Couple

And the counsel from advisers and pals comes as Taylor and Kelce, both 35, are rumored to be planning to tie the knot later this year.

A source close to the pair told us: "Up until now, Taylor and Travis have been the ultimate power couple, shining together in the limelight.

"But whispers are swirling that maybe they’ve hit a bit of a snag. Apparently, her team is worried they’ve been overselling the relationship. Sources say it's been a tough pill for both of them to swallow, leading to some pressure to keep their work lives separate.

"Travis, who’s been basking in the glow of his romance with Taylor, has caught some backlash for not giving his full focus to the team. The vibe seems to be shifting, and insiders suggest both stars might need to safeguard their brands.

"The incident with the crowd booing Taylor, which some fans are saying was just playful ribbing about her switch in loyalty. Remember, before she fell for Travis, she was all about the Philadelphia Eagles!

"Now, her team's advising her to lay low for a while, and it’s got to sting a bit, like a sense of guilt she hasn’t earned. This whole situation is creating a weird tension between her and Travis, especially since this is their first real bump in the road.

"Until now, it’s been nothing but good times! You can only imagine the awkward discussions happening behind the scenes about when it’s appropriate for them to be seen together and how they’re supposed to act. Definitely not the romantic vibe they were hoping for!"