Travis Kelce 'Scared Stiff' Over Picking Wrong Ring to Propose to Taylor Swift: 'He Doesn't Want to Fumble This One!'
Football stud Travis Kelce risks life and limb on the field of play every Sunday, but sources revealed the super-tough tight end is scared stiff about picking out the right ring and popping the question to his megastar ladylove, Taylor Swift.
"Travis doesn't want to fumble this one," RadarOnline.com can reveal an insider said.
They added: "He's been putting a lot of pressure on himself to make every detail of this proposal perfect, especially the ring."
The Kansas City Chiefs star, who pulled in more than $45 million this year between his NFL pay and endorsement deals, is said to be ready to splash big bucks to make his 34-year-old sweetie smile.
"The rule is the ring should be worth a good three months' salary, so he's looking to spend some $12 million on it", figured the insider. "No one's going to be able to call him cheap."
The loved-up couple went public with their romance in 2023, and earlier this year Kelce, 35, sent fans into a frenzy when he dished on his podcast that he "can't wait" to make a baby.
But marriage comes before the baby carriage – and according to our mole, the jock has got a serious case of the jitters over the proposal details.
"He wants the whole thing to be unforgettable, and that includes finding the right ring", added the insider. "He wants something that will sweep Taylor off her feet!" But it goes beyond the rock.
"The actual proposal is also stressing him out", blabbed a source. "He's not the type to do things halfway, so he's been brainstorming the perfect location – and it all has to be a big surprise.
"He wants it to be worthy of making it into one of her love songs. He's really obsessing over it!"
