Brave Beauty Julia Ormond 'Has Hollywood Big-Wigs Running Scared' After Judge Cleared Way for Her To Sue Disney Over 'Throwing Her To Wolves with Sex Fiend Harvey Weinstein'

Source: MEGA

Rave Beauty Julia Ormond sued Disney after the judge allowed the case over ties to the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

By:

Dec. 6 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Brave beauty Julia Ormon has Hollywood hotshots running scared, sources snitched, after a judge cleared the way for her to sue entertainment giant Disney – and her former talent managers – over allegations they threw her to the wolves by allowing her to work with sex fiend Harvey Weinstein.

"Harvey's misdeeds were an open secret in Hollywood", RadarOnline.com can reveal an industry insider said.

They added: "If Julia is successful, it could open up the floodgates on a torrent of litigation from other actresses!"

Now 59, the Sabrina stunner is one of nearly 80 women to accuse the former Miramax studio founder of misconduct since 2017. The convicted creep is currently in a New York hospital while in and out of the notorious Rikers Island jail as he waits for a new rape and sexual assault trial.

Source: MEGA

Sources revealed Ormond has Hollywood hotshots running scared after a judge cleared the way for her to sue Disney.

Ormond's sexual battery suit against Weinstein and Miramax charges the 72-year-old sicko forced her to perform oral sex on him in 1995 during an after-hours business meeting!

What makes Ormond's lawsuit unique, sources said, is that it also names Disney, which bought Miramax in 1993 for $60 million, and Tinseltown talent giant Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

Ormond claimed both institutions turned a blind eye to Weinstein's bad behavior.

Source: MEGA

Ormond also sued her former talent managers over allegations they threw her to the wolves by allowing her to work with sex fiend Weinstein

She also charged that CAA agents advised her not to take legal action following the alleged attack in order to preserve her career.

An attorney for Weinstein said his client "categorically denies" Ormond's allegations, while CAA insists it only learned of Weinstein's predation when it became public knowledge.

A judge has rejected Disney's argument that the corporation wasn't responsible for Weinstein because it wasn't his direct employer.

Source: MEGA

A judge has rejected Disney's argument the corporation wasn't responsible for Weinstein because it wasn't his direct employer.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Ormond's law firm, Clayman Rosenberg Kirshner & Linder, said: "In rejecting CAA, Disney and Miramax's motions to dismiss, the court rightfully recognized Ms. Ormond's strong legal claims against these entities.

"The case can now proceed to discovery where we will be able to expose the defendants' malfeasance and Ms. Ormond will finally be able to hold them accountable!"

