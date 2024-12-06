Brave Beauty Julia Ormond 'Has Hollywood Big-Wigs Running Scared' After Judge Cleared Way for Her To Sue Disney Over 'Throwing Her To Wolves with Sex Fiend Harvey Weinstein'

Brave beauty Julia Ormon has Hollywood hotshots running scared, sources snitched, after a judge cleared the way for her to sue entertainment giant Disney – and her former talent managers – over allegations they threw her to the wolves by allowing her to work with sex fiend Harvey Weinstein.

"Harvey's misdeeds were an open secret in Hollywood", RadarOnline.com can reveal an industry insider said.

They added: "If Julia is successful, it could open up the floodgates on a torrent of litigation from other actresses!"

Now 59, the Sabrina stunner is one of nearly 80 women to accuse the former Miramax studio founder of misconduct since 2017. The convicted creep is currently in a New York hospital while in and out of the notorious Rikers Island jail as he waits for a new rape and sexual assault trial.