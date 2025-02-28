EXCLUSIVE: Why Robert Pattinson Based Latest Role on His DOG And Begged Suki Waterhouse for Help With Bizarre Preparation — As He's Branded a Hollywood Recluse

Pattinson, 38, plays a man so desperate to escape the clutches of loan sharks that he agrees to be an "expendable" crew member on a mission to colonise other planets. Every time he dies, he is cloned with his memories intact, meaning that he had to play 17 versions of the same character.

The actor said: "Bong Joon-ho has been on my bucket list of directors I would love to work with for as long as I can remember. I’ve been watching his films since I was a kid, so when this came to me, I was very excited. Then I read the script and loved it. "I based him on a few different things, but yes, one of them was a very badly behaved dog I used to have. No matter how much you trained it or tried to stop its bad habits, it just wouldn’t learn.

"You could tell it off for doing something like going to the bathroom in the house, but it would just roll over on to its back and not care. That’s what Mickey is like to me, for the first 17 times. He lives, he dies, he comes back, but he doesn’t learn his lesson until he finally realizes, 17 deaths later.

"From the moment I read the script, I had this idea for what Mickey might sound like. At first, it was a more extreme version of what it is in the film. I tried it out, reading a few lines to my girlfriend, but Bong described it as like nails on a chalkboard, so it changed a little from there."