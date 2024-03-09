Suki Waterhouse 'Pressuring' Robert Pattinson to Get Married Before Baby Arrives: Report
Pregnant Suki Waterhouse is reportedly pushing fiancé Robert Pattinson to make her an honest woman with a hush-hush shotgun wedding weeks before she's due to give birth to their first child, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Waterhouse, 32, confirmed she was pregnant with her and Pattison's first child in November 2023 while performing at the Corona Capital Music Festival.
Shortly after Waterhouse confirmed her pregnancy, the couple announced they were engaged. Now, insiders claim the 32-year-old singer would rather have her baby in wedlock than out — and is said to be angling for an intimate affair to make her and the 37-year-old Batman star legal.
"Rob is excited to be a dad but didn't think there was any rush to tie the knot, but Suki's convinced him they can have TWO weddings," an insider told the National Enquirer.
"The first will be a very small gathering of their closest friends and family, more like a dinner party than a wedding," the source explained, adding the couple will have more traditional private nuptials after the birth.
While the alleged shotgun affair seems rushed, tipsters insisted it had nothing to do with Waterhouse wanting to lock down Pattinson before he gets cold feet.
- Robert Pattinson Develops a 'Dad Bod' After Indulging in Fiancée Suki Waterhouse's Pregnancy Cravings: Report
- Robert De Niro, 79, Plotting Proposal To Girlfriend Tiffany Chen, 45, Weeks After Welcoming New Child
- Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Getting 'Cold Feet' About Walking Down The Aisle A Third Time Ahead Of Baby's Arrival
"It's not that Suki doubts Robert's love or the depth of his commitment, but she comes from a traditional family and would rather raise her child in one as well," the insider added.
"The main thing is they'll legally be wed before that baby pops out!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Waterhouse and Pattinson's reps for comment.
This isn't the first time Waterhouse has been rumored to be pushing Pattinson down the aisle.
Almost a year before the singer shocked fans with news of her pregnancy, insiders claimed she was growing antsy waiting on her beau to pop the question.
At the time, Pattinson showed no signs of asking for Waterhouse's hand in marriage, but sources insisted the Good Looking singer was working on him.
"She's not making any ultimatums — not yet anyway — but she is bringing up the subject of marriage and feeling him out," a tipster revealed.
"They seem so right for each other, but he's still on the fence," the pal continued. Waterhouse and Pattinson have been an item since 2018.
"Rob knows Suki is a great girl and he's lucky to have her, but something is stopping him from taking the plunge," the source said, adding "his past relationships have left their scars."