Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse 'Pressuring' Robert Pattinson to Get Married Before Baby Arrives: Report

suki waterhouse applying pressure robert pattinson get married
Source: MEGA

Suki Waterhouse allegedly doesn't want to have a baby out of wedlock!

By:

Mar. 9 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Pregnant Suki Waterhouse is reportedly pushing fiancé Robert Pattinson to make her an honest woman with a hush-hush shotgun wedding weeks before she's due to give birth to their first child, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Waterhouse, 32, confirmed she was pregnant with her and Pattison's first child in November 2023 while performing at the Corona Capital Music Festival.

Article continues below advertisement
suki waterhouse applying pressure robert pattinson get married
Source: MEGA

Waterhouse and Pattinson have been an item since 2018.

Shortly after Waterhouse confirmed her pregnancy, the couple announced they were engaged. Now, insiders claim the 32-year-old singer would rather have her baby in wedlock than out — and is said to be angling for an intimate affair to make her and the 37-year-old Batman star legal.

"Rob is excited to be a dad but didn't think there was any rush to tie the knot, but Suki's convinced him they can have TWO weddings," an insider told the National Enquirer.

Article continues below advertisement
suki waterhouse applying pressure robert pattinson get married
Source: MEGA

Waterhouse revealed she's pregnant with Pattinson's child while performing at a music festival in November 2023.

"The first will be a very small gathering of their closest friends and family, more like a dinner party than a wedding," the source explained, adding the couple will have more traditional private nuptials after the birth.

While the alleged shotgun affair seems rushed, tipsters insisted it had nothing to do with Waterhouse wanting to lock down Pattinson before he gets cold feet.

Article continues below advertisement
suki waterhouse applying pressure robert pattinson get married
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Waterhouse now wants to marry Pattinson so the baby isn't born out of wedlock.

MORE ON:
Robert Pattinson

"It's not that Suki doubts Robert's love or the depth of his commitment, but she comes from a traditional family and would rather raise her child in one as well," the insider added.

"The main thing is they'll legally be wed before that baby pops out!"

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Waterhouse and Pattinson's reps for comment.

Article continues below advertisement
suki waterhouse applying pressure robert pattinson get married
Source: MEGA

Insiders claim Waterhouse comes from a 'traditional family' and wants to raise her child in one too.

This isn't the first time Waterhouse has been rumored to be pushing Pattinson down the aisle.

Almost a year before the singer shocked fans with news of her pregnancy, insiders claimed she was growing antsy waiting on her beau to pop the question.

At the time, Pattinson showed no signs of asking for Waterhouse's hand in marriage, but sources insisted the Good Looking singer was working on him.

Article continues below advertisement

"She's not making any ultimatums — not yet anyway — but she is bringing up the subject of marriage and feeling him out," a tipster revealed.

"They seem so right for each other, but he's still on the fence," the pal continued. Waterhouse and Pattinson have been an item since 2018.

"Rob knows Suki is a great girl and he's lucky to have her, but something is stopping him from taking the plunge," the source said, adding "his past relationships have left their scars."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.