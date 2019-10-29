Zoe Kravitz joining Robert Pattinson on The Batman may have given birth to a new villain in the Caped Crusader’s personal life, A.J. Benza can exclusively report in his latest Fame column. Pattinson, 33, campaigned hard to get Warner Bros. to sign Kravitz as Catwoman, and sources said that has put a lot of stress on his relationship with Suki Waterhouse. The 27-year old model felt her man was a bit too enthusiastic in his desire to work with Kravitz, who edged out Ana de Armas, Ella Balinska and Eiza González for the coveted role. “Suki knows Robert and Zoe had a brief fling several years ago, and their working so close together isn’t making her feel confident about her place in their relationship,” a source told Fame. And apparently, Pattinson assuring her that Kravitz, 30, is happily married to actor Karl Glusman hasn’t calmed her down. “She’s planning on being on the set a lot,” the source added. “If they’re still together by then.”

One Direction fans everywhere are thrilled to know Harry Styles will be hosting Saturday Night Live on Nov. 16, but production assistants for the show have their work cut out for them. The team that represents Styles, 25, has already issued the singer’s requests, demands and personal touches that he wants in place before he takes the stage at 30 Rock. Styles’ performance rider requests that his dressing room have touches of orange and blue in its décor and that only chicken and apple juice be available. “Harry likes to be really comfortable and not stressed at all before he performs,” a source tells Fame. “And this is a big deal for him. He has always loved SNL and wants everything to be perfect.” The source added Harry brings his own Milky Way Crispy Roles to each performance.

Cardi B may only have a small role in the upcoming Fast & Furious 9, but she made the most of her 14-hour day on the UK set. The rapper and former stripper kept Vin Diesel and others quite happy with her impression of Jennifer Lopez’ strip scene from their last film, Hustlers. During a break in filming – and after a lot of coaxing from the crew – Cardi gave Diesel a lap dance that got him and the cast all revved up. “It was a long day and she was bored,” source tells Fame. “And even though Vin were tired, he didn’t want her dance to end.”

Hours after Gina Rodriguez issued her first apology for saying a racial slur in an Instagram video, the Jane The Virgin star was shocked to get a call from Tom Cruise, offering her advice and support. Rodriguez had just issued her first mea culpa after getting lambasted on social media for filming herself rapping along to the Fugees song “Ready or Not,” when Cruise, 57, called to help her through the fallout. “Gina and Tom go back a few years and he doesn’t like to see people he cares about go through any trouble,” a source tells Fame. “He’s definitely negotiated his way through some minefields, so Gina was psyched to receive the help.” Cruise recommended she apologize a second time and emphasize that she’s remorseful and had learned a valuable lesson, two things he said that didn’t come across in her first attempt.