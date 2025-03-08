EXCLUSIVE: Oscars Bosses 'Getting MONSTER Checks Ready' to Try and Land Chris Rock as Host of 2026 Academy Awards — After Comic Says: 'Never Say Never' About Fronting Show

A source told us: "Oscars hosts are paid surprisingly little given the ceremony's high profile.

"This year, Conan O'Brien will take the stage as the host, earning between $15,000 and $25,000 for his role. This figure pales in comparison to what hosts for events like the Golden Globes receive.

"For many, hosting the Oscars is less about the paycheck and more about the honor and the impact on their legacy.

"But that could be about to change. The academy really wants to bring back Chris as it seems he has unfinished business following the Will Smith affair and he'd be a huge audience winner.

"But to do that they'd have to pay him big money and maybe it is time to bust the pay structure and fall in line with other awards ceremonies so they can land the person they want."