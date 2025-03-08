Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Chris Rock
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Oscars Bosses 'Getting MONSTER Checks Ready' to Try and Land Chris Rock as Host of 2026 Academy Awards — After Comic Says: 'Never Say Never' About Fronting Show

jimmy kimmel trolls will smith chris rock slap
Source: MEGA

Chris Rock hasn't ruled out returning to the Oscars stage as host of the whole show.

March 8 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Oscars bosses are considering "busting the pay structure" to tempt controversial host Chris Rock back to hand out the famous statuettes.

Presenters of the prestigious event are typically paid up to $25,000 to front the ceremony, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But academy chiefs are now eyeing bringing back Rock for a box office hit after Conan O’Brien’s "steady but unspectacular" Oscars presenting debut.

Article continues below advertisement
chris rock spotted first time brother fight will smith slappng
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

A source told us: "Oscars hosts are paid surprisingly little given the ceremony's high profile.

"This year, Conan O'Brien will take the stage as the host, earning between $15,000 and $25,000 for his role. This figure pales in comparison to what hosts for events like the Golden Globes receive.

"For many, hosting the Oscars is less about the paycheck and more about the honor and the impact on their legacy.

"But that could be about to change. The academy really wants to bring back Chris as it seems he has unfinished business following the Will Smith affair and he'd be a huge audience winner.

"But to do that they'd have to pay him big money and maybe it is time to bust the pay structure and fall in line with other awards ceremonies so they can land the person they want."

Article continues below advertisement
jimmy kimmel trolls will smith chris rock slap
Source: MEGA/ABC

Rock was assaulted in front of millions of viewers by Smith for making a crack about his wife Jada's buzz-cut – leading to Smith getting a 10-year ban from the ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement

Another insider added: "Bosses know the rock 'n' roll has totally gone out of the show – Will's 'Slapgate' was their biggest winner in years, and they know it.

"They want to bring back a bit of a rebellious streak for the show next year in the hope they don't keep putting movie fans to sleep."

Golden Globes hosts such as Tina Fey and Ricky Gervais typically pick up a pay check of up to £500,000 for their night's work handing awards and poking fun at Hollywood's great and good.

And it is never say never for Rock, who revealed that he hasn’t ruled out hosting the Oscars again, three years after the infamous Smith slap.

Article continues below advertisement
jada pinkett smith believes chris rock is obsessed with her
Source: MEGA

Rock will want a fortune to do the job, sources say.

Article continues below advertisement

When asked if he would preside over Hollywood’s biggest night again after the physical altercation during the live 2022 telecast, the funnyman said: "You never know."

The Brooklyn-bred comic, who hosted the Academy Awards in 2005 and 2016, was presenting the 2022 award for Best Documentary when he made an unscripted joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, after which Smith jumped on stage and assaulted him. Pinkett Smith has said she has alopecia.

Rock previously addressed the incident, mocking Smith in the live 2023 Netflix comedy special Selective Outrage.

He joked: "I took that hit like Pacquiao," referring to the former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Reveals She Was Stricken By Psychosis for 5 Years as 'Poker Face' Star Gives Frankest Interview on Mental Health Battle

exclusive blabbermouth don lemon at war with matt lauer insiders say ex cnn anchor is infuriating fellow broadcaster by gossiping about his marriage pp

EXCLUSIVE: Blabbermouth Don Lemon 'At War With Matt Lauer' — Insiders Say Ex-CNN Anchor is Making Fellow Broadcaster 'Furious' by Gossiping About His 'Marriage'

Article continues below advertisement
will smith sheriffs visit home slap chris rock oscars png
Source: MEGA

Rock took Smith's hit without pressing charges.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

On the red carpet for Vanity Fair’s post-Oscars party, Rock said: "This is what I would say – the most miserable people on earth are people that can’t forgive. And not just people, you have to forgive yourself sometimes. So, hey, you never know."

Four months after the public attack, Smith, who won the Best Actor trophy, apologized for the incident, saying in a groveling near six-minute video: "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive."

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences condemned the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star’s actions and banned him from attending any event related to the organization for 10 years, including the Oscars.

Smith also resigned from the Academy.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.