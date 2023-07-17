"Well, sadly, this isn't the first time the commander-in-chief has gotten a little creepy and invaded other people's personal space," Morgan continued.

Journalist Will Cain sounded off about the clip edited for the segment to protect the young girl's identity.

"I see the old man thing here, I'm trying to do that sort of, like, half-scary, half-cute thing to a child," he said while addressing those who have spoken out in Biden's support and claimed it's being blown out of proportion. "It's too bad that it's blurred out because you wouldn't see the horror on that little girl's face."

