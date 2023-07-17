Piers Morgan Trashes 'Hannibal Lecter' Biden for 'Nibbling' on 'Frightened' Finnish Girl: 'Why Does He Keep Doing This?'
Piers Morgan trashed President Joe Biden for "nibbling" on a startled toddler, RadarOnline.com has learned, questioning why the commander-in-chief has no qualms with invading people's personal space.
"How's your day going? I only ask because it can't be going quite as badly as the president of the United States, who was caught nibbling on a frightened young girl during his trip to Finland," Morgan, who appeared as a Fox News Tonight guest host, said while recounting the much talked about moment last Thursday.
The viral video showed Biden saying a final farewell to embassy staff members and their families before he boarded Air Force One at Helsinki-Vantaan International Airport to wrap up his NATO trip.
As the president said his goodbyes, Biden leaned playfully to gnaw on the shoulder of a little girl who turned her back when he tried to give her a peck on the head.
"How does he keep doing this? Why does he keep doing this? You think he's Hannibal Lecter or something? It's creepy, it's weird, it's definitely unpresidential," Morgan asked.
The British TV personality also brought up a tweet from conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren which questioned if Biden generally confuses "ice cream cones with babies?"
"Well, sadly, this isn't the first time the commander-in-chief has gotten a little creepy and invaded other people's personal space," Morgan continued.
Journalist Will Cain sounded off about the clip edited for the segment to protect the young girl's identity.
"I see the old man thing here, I'm trying to do that sort of, like, half-scary, half-cute thing to a child," he said while addressing those who have spoken out in Biden's support and claimed it's being blown out of proportion. "It's too bad that it's blurred out because you wouldn't see the horror on that little girl's face."
"She's absolutely recoiling," Cain said, noting the end of the clip is what really surprised him. "He did the sniffing thing one more time. He leaned in to smell her hair on the way out."
"The thing is, even if it was his own grandchild, right, you'd still think it was a bit weird," Morgan continued. "The fact it's some random person that's standing there with their kid."
"I wouldn't be getting a phone," he said of the child's mother. "I'd be getting the police."