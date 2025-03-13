Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff's Devastated Eldest Daughter Tells How She Would Do 'Anything in World' to Hug Her Again After Suicide of Tragic Actress Mom
David Hasslehoff and Pamela Bach's daughter Taylor has broken her silence on her mother's unexpected death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Taylor, 34, said she would "do anything in the world to hug" her mom again after she died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The 34-year-old took to Instagram on March 12 and shared a reel from Mother's Day last year, which featured throwback photos with her younger sister Hayley, 32, and her late mother, who she called her "forever angel."
She captioned the Instagram story: "I'd do anything to hug you again, my forever angel.
"You are my best friend, my whole heart, my everything. I promise to make you proud & celebrate you everyday."
Taylor added she would make sure her daughter London would "know all about how incredible you are," and promised to "protect Hayley forever."
Bach's grieving daughter concluded her story: "mama I love you so much, the pain is unbearable but I will be strong for you & hold onto your memory until we meet again my beautiful."
Her post comes after Hasselhoff released a statement on behalf of their family in the wake of Bach's death.
David said: "We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."
The couple met when she guest starred on Knight Rider and later starred in Baywatch together. They were married from 1989 to 2006.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Bach died aged 62 at her Los Angeles home on March 5.
The Los Angeles Medical Examiner ruled the Baywatch star's death a suicide.
Neighbors watched the horrific scene unfold as first responders rushed to Bach's $2million home on the evening of March 5. Eyewitness Hiromi Osiecki told the Daily Mail they saw paramedics enter Bach's home around 9 P.M.
They recalled seeing a hysterical young woman, who they believed to be Hayley, "crying and screaming" outside the home.
Osiecki said: "She was hysterical, yelling, screaming, crying on the street. She was crying, saying 'I just want to get my car.'
"A little later, she came out with police. I heard her crying and somebody was trying to comfort her. Police tried to bring her in the house and close the door, but the door got opened. She was in and out a few times.
"We couldn't see what was going on in the house, but when she came out she was crying like crazy."
Osiecki added police attempted to "comfort" Hayley outside the home.
Bach's neighbors said they last saw her just days before on March 3, when she was taking her trash out.
Her neighbor added: "I felt she looked sad."