How Pamela Bach's Daughter Found Mom's Lifeless Body and Ran Away 'Screaming and Crying' — As it's Confirmed 'Baywatch' Star David Hasselhoff's Ex Killed Herself With Gun

Pamela Bach 's daughter Hayley could be heard "screaming" and "crying" outside of her mother's Hollywood Hills home after she discovered her lifeless body, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Then, Osiecki said they saw a distraught young woman – believed to be the ex-couple's youngest daughter Hayley, 32 – going in and out of the home "screaming and crying."

Neighbors recalled the horrific scene as they watched first responders rush to Bach's $2million home on Wednesday night.

The neighbor told the outlet: "She was hysterical, yelling, screaming, crying on the street. She was crying, saying 'I just want to get my car.'"

Osiecki said police at the scene attempted to "comfort" Bach's daughter after she entered the house.

They added: "A little later, she came out with police. I heard her crying and somebody was trying to comfort her. Police tried to bring her in the house and close the door, but the door got opened. She was in and out a few times.

"We couldn't see what was going on in the house, but when she came out she was crying like crazy."