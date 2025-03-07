How Pamela Bach's Daughter Found Mom's Lifeless Body and Ran Away 'Screaming and Crying' — As it's Confirmed 'Baywatch' Star David Hasselhoff's Ex Killed Herself With Gun
Pamela Bach's daughter Hayley could be heard "screaming" and "crying" outside of her mother's Hollywood Hills home after she discovered her lifeless body, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
David Hasselhoff's ex-wife died aged 62 on March 5 from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Neighbors recalled the horrific scene as they watched first responders rush to Bach's $2million home on Wednesday night.
Eyewitness Hiromi Osiecki told the Daily Mail they saw paramedics enter the Baywatch star's ex-wife's home around 9 P.M.
Then, Osiecki said they saw a distraught young woman – believed to be the ex-couple's youngest daughter Hayley, 32 – going in and out of the home "screaming and crying."
The neighbor told the outlet: "She was hysterical, yelling, screaming, crying on the street. She was crying, saying 'I just want to get my car.'"
Osiecki said police at the scene attempted to "comfort" Bach's daughter after she entered the house.
They added: "A little later, she came out with police. I heard her crying and somebody was trying to comfort her. Police tried to bring her in the house and close the door, but the door got opened. She was in and out a few times.
"We couldn't see what was going on in the house, but when she came out she was crying like crazy."
Osiecki and her husband, John, unfortunately had a front-row seat to the family tragedy as they lived across the street from Bach's home.
They said they believed the "hysterical" young woman was Hayley because she used to live with her mom and recognized her Mercedes parked in the drive way the same evening.
The neighbors additionally claimed that when Hayley used to live at the home, about 10 years ago, police and paramedics were frequently called to the residence, though they were unsure what for.
Bach's neighbors recalled last seeing her on Monday evening, as she was taking out the trash.
Osiecki noted: "I felt she looked sad."
John added he kept his distance from the family because of the "drama" the actor's ex-wife allegedly caused in the neighborhood, including alleged spats with other neighbors over trash cans, parking spots, and Bach-Hasselhoff's dog.
His wife explained she had been warned by their gardener to not give out his number to their neighbor because she was "crazy."
She said: "Our gardener said, 'don't ever tell her my phone number, she wants to hire me, but I don't want to work for her. She's crazy. She smokes too much marijuana.'
"Then one time she saw my gardener was working in my yard, came into my yard and talked to him. It was trespassing. I was really uncomfortable."
John said her death was "shocking."
He added: "She was chatty. She would talk to a lot of people when she walked her dogs. She didn't seem like the type of person who would want to kill herself."
As RadarOnline.com reported, there was no suicide note left at the scene.
Bach and Hasselhoff were married from 1989 to 2006 and shared adult daughters Hayley and Taylor, 34, together.