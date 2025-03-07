JonBenét Ramsey Cold Case Bombshell: Woman Claims 'Possessed' Boyfriend Killed Child Beauty Queen — Saying His Refusal to Submit DNA and Comparison to O.J. Simpson is 'Proof' He Was Murderer

Wolf is one of two – along with John Mark Karr – suspects detained in relation to Ramsey's murder, but he explained his absence that night was because of a work party. In 2011, police said Wolf had been investigated as a suspect completely and he was not behind the crime.

However, Dilson is still not convinced, and wants investigators to check out her now ex-boyfriend again.

Dilson told Daily Mail the day of the crime is said to have been committed, she spotted Wolf's clothes – stained with mud – on the floor as he showered. She also claims he became upset when the six-year-old's death hit the news.

And according to police records, Wolf accused the young girl's father, John, of sexual abuse.