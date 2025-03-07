JonBenét Ramsey Cold Case Bombshell: Woman Claims 'Possessed' Boyfriend Killed Child Beauty Queen — Saying His Refusal to Submit DNA and Comparison to O.J. Simpson is 'Proof' He Was Murderer
JonBenét Ramsey was murdered almost 30 years ago, but the unsolved case is still an obsession as one woman is now claiming her former boyfriend may be to blame for the child beauty queen's death.
Jacqueline Dilson claims Robert "Chris" Wolf disappeared for a few hours from their home in Colorado on the day of the murder, and now she thinks he was involved in what has continued to be one of the most famous cold cases ever, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Wolf is one of two – along with John Mark Karr – suspects detained in relation to Ramsey's murder, but he explained his absence that night was because of a work party. In 2011, police said Wolf had been investigated as a suspect completely and he was not behind the crime.
However, Dilson is still not convinced, and wants investigators to check out her now ex-boyfriend again.
Dilson told Daily Mail the day of the crime is said to have been committed, she spotted Wolf's clothes – stained with mud – on the floor as he showered. She also claims he became upset when the six-year-old's death hit the news.
And according to police records, Wolf accused the young girl's father, John, of sexual abuse.
At the time, Dilson brought the clothes to police for DNA testing and even gave them handwriting sampled to be checked against a ransom note left on a staircase near the little girl's body.
Wolf was interrogated and denied any involvement. He also refused to provide DNA or a handwriting sample.
Dilson has now detailed her relationship with Wolf in her new book The Unheard Call, claiming on December 26, 1997, the "possessed" man raged about the "motherf----- on the hill with his computer systems that are killing women and children in third world countries."
The Hill was a nickname for the pricey and luxury area of Boulder, Colorado, in which the Ramsey family lived.
Dilson also claimed Wolf then became focused on news coverage of the case, and even accused him of once saying: "You know, me and OJ [Simpson] have a lot in common. We get away with everything."
Simpson was charged with murdering Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman in 1994, but was acquitted a year later.
Dilson also claimed Wolf pondered how he would go about killing someone:
She claimed he said: "'You know I was just thinking, if I was going to strangle someone, I wouldn't use my hands. I'd use a rope. Wouldn't you?'"
Dilson told the outlet: "I've felt this burden of responsibility that I was one of the only people who could help to finally solve this case. And there's no way I can stop pushing until I get answers. It's like a train inside of me that refuses to quit."
However, Wolf calls his ex-lover's accusations against him "completely absurd."
Meanwhile, Ramsey's father has not given up his fight to solve his daughter's murder, as he appeared on CNN earlier this year and pushed authorities to carry out more DNA testing using genetic genealogy.
He noted Boulder cops are "continuing to move the investigation forward using all available tools, and certainly DNA is a significant tool."
John urged the media to continue with their coverage of the crime in of hopes it would inspire someone with crucial information to step forward.
"Please help us. I'm not vindictive. I just want an answer. And if you can help us with that, please call," he said.