Inside John Belushi's Final Days on Comic's 43rd Death Anniversary: How Iconic 'SNL' Star Partied With Hollywood's Biggest A-Listers Before Deadly Overdose Aged 33

Belushi captured the hearts of Americans with his grandiose style of comedy as part of the original cast of SNL in 1975, during which he frequently collaborated with Chevy Chase and Dan Aykroyd, who he formed the iconic Blues Brothers sketch with and was later adapted into the 1980 film by the same name, as well as a double-platinum album.

Tragically, the world lost Belushi just seven short years later after he developed a drug addiction behind the scenes.

His body was discovered on the morning of March 5, 1982 by his personal trainer, Bill Wallace, who visited his cottage at the Chateau Marmont to deliver a typewriter.