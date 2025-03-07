Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Demand Texts With Famous Pals Be Hidden As Couple Fears Messages Could Be Leaked In $400Million Legal Battle Against Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have demanded their text messages with their very famous pals be hidden amid their nasty legal battle with Justin Baldoni.
The Gossip Girl alum and her husband battled it out in court with her former It Ends With Us co-star and director amid their $400million lawsuit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Thursday, lawyers for the couple and Baldoni fought it out during the second heated hearing in their $400 million legal war.
During the dial-in hearing, Lively's attorney, Meryl Conant Governski, requested Judge Liman to only allow Baldoni's lawyers access to Lively and Reynolds' conversations and to not allow the It Ends With Us director to see them.
According to Page Six, Governski explained: "There is a significant chance of irreparable harm if marginal conversations with high-profile individuals with no relevance to the case were to fall into wrong hands.
"There are 100 million reasons for these parties to leak information because the PR value is greater than complying with the court’s orders."
While Lively's lawyer didn't mention any celebrity pals by name, one massively famous pal of Lively's who has been dragged into the legal battle so far is one of the biggest pop singers in the world – Taylor Swift.
As previously reported, the pop singer, 35, has reportedly distanced herself from her former BFF after her name was dragged into the sexual harassment lawsuit battle between her and Baldoni.
It has been previously claimed Swift had influenced many decisions about the film – including casting.
In an interview, Baldoni claimed he helped cast one of the actresses' with the help of Lively and Swift after showing them her audition tape.
In addition, one of the text messages included in the lawsuit, Lively referred to Swift as "one of her dragons."
According to reports, the pop superstar didn't "appreciate being referred to as one of Blake’s dragons" and has been "distancing" herself.
Other close friends of the couple include Hugh Jackman, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, and Gigi Hadid.
Lively's lawyer also requested an extra security, known as an "Attorney’s Eyes Only" category, to be created to help secure the privacy of her client's information – for example, Lively’s medical records.
Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, claimed the suggestion was "unnecessary," and called it "offensive that anyone would suggest that we would disregard a protective order."
He was also against the proposal made by Lively's attorney, claiming it would treat "celebrity people" and "people who are powerful in the industry" differently compared to other people.
Freedman also agreed to Lively's medical records not being disclosed and that his team had "no intention" of violating that order.
After fans speculated for weeks of a possible feud between the two after not posing for photos, not following each other on social media, and not doing any interviews together – Lively filed a lawsuit in December 2024.
She claimed Baldoni's behavior while filming caused her "grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety."
Baldoni denied Lively's claims filed a lawsuit against The New York Times seeking $250 million in damages after they posted their article about her claims.
He also filed a $400million lawsuit against her, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and the actress’ publicist, Leslie Sloane.
Over the last few weeks, Baldoni's team has been slowly releasing text messages and emails to help support their claims against the actress.