Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Demand Texts With Famous Pals Be Hidden As Couple Fears Messages Could Be Leaked In $400Million Legal Battle Against Justin Baldoni

On Thursday, lawyers for the couple and Baldoni fought it out during the second heated hearing in their $400 million legal war.

During the dial-in hearing, Lively's attorney, Meryl Conant Governski, requested Judge Liman to only allow Baldoni's lawyers access to Lively and Reynolds' conversations and to not allow the It Ends With Us director to see them.

According to Page Six, Governski explained: "There is a significant chance of irreparable harm if marginal conversations with high-profile individuals with no relevance to the case were to fall into wrong hands.

"There are 100 million reasons for these parties to leak information because the PR value is greater than complying with the court’s orders."