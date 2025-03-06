Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > David Hasselhoff

David Hasselhoff's Ex-Wife Pamela Bach's Eerie Final Posts Revealed: 'The Young and the Restless' Actress Begged for 'Beautiful Moments and Cherished Memories' Before Suicide Death

Photo of Pamela Bach twinned with Bach, daughter Taylor
Source: pamelabachhasselhoff/instagram

Bach shared messages of hope and love to family members before her death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 6 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

David Hasselhoff's ex-wife, Pamela Bach, gave every indication she was happy in her life, RadarOnline.com can reveal, with positive posts and cheery spirits spread online.

However, just weeks after her last Instagram message the 62-year-old was found dead in her home Wednesday night with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Article continues below advertisement
pamela bach
Source: Mega

Hasselhoff's ex-wife was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Article continues below advertisement

Bach appeared to be happy and healthy as she welcomed in a new year and a new granddaughter on Instagram.

In what would be her last post, the Baywatch star stood in front of a massive Christmas tree with a massive smile to match.

She shared: "Happy New Year, everyone! As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London. Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing.

"My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love.

"May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold. Here’s to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!"

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Just days before that, she shared a snap proudly holding her granddaughter while standing next to daughter Taylor.

This time, she begged forgiveness for her late holiday greeting: "Merry (Belated) Christmas! Even though My Precious Granddaughter - London may not remember it yet, our first Christmas with her was absolutely magical.

"The day was filled with love, joy, and precious moments with family.

"We cherish these wonderful memories we made. Wishing everyone a joyous holiday season and a very Happy New Year."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

A birthday post from October provided few clues as well. Next to a smiling selfie, she shared a personal message and quoted the Dustin Lynch song Somethin’ That Makes You Smile.

Bach wrote: "It’s My New Year around the SUN. I’m feeling so GRATEFUL & BLESSED & Remember Time is our Currency, So I Say….Whatever it is, you better get to it.

"When you got the time, you gotta use it. The road runs out, so take it slow. When them good times roll, let ‘em roll. You’re only here for a little while, So do somethin’ that makes you SMILE.

“Wishing Everybody a Glorious October16th."

READ MORE ON NEWS
nancy reagan pills

EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal Nancy Reagan's 'Addiction to Medication' on Anniversary of Iconic First Lady's Death — 'She Popped Pills to Fall Asleep… and Suffered Violent Withdrawal Symptoms'

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Top Record Producer DEFENDS Sean 'Diddy' Combs — Telling How 'Sex Beast' Rapper Battered Girlfriend Cassie as He was 'In a Dark Place' and Praising Him for Handing Him a Fortune First Time They Met

Article continues below advertisement
Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The circumstances surrounding her death grow only more mysterious when noted Bach left a smiley face emoji of approval on her daughter Hayley's most recent post – just a day earlier.

The comment, along with all of the comments on Hayley's pic, have since been scrubbed from the site, leaving a blank page now.

As RadarOnline.com reported, family members initially became concerned when Bach hadn't been heard from for several days. Out of an abundance of caution, paramedics were called to her house.

There they discovered an "unconscious female" shortly after 10 PM Wednesday.

In a statement, Hasselhoff said: "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.