David Hasselhoff's Ex-Wife Pamela Bach's Eerie Final Posts Revealed: 'The Young and the Restless' Actress Begged for 'Beautiful Moments and Cherished Memories' Before Suicide Death
David Hasselhoff's ex-wife, Pamela Bach, gave every indication she was happy in her life, RadarOnline.com can reveal, with positive posts and cheery spirits spread online.
However, just weeks after her last Instagram message the 62-year-old was found dead in her home Wednesday night with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Bach appeared to be happy and healthy as she welcomed in a new year and a new granddaughter on Instagram.
In what would be her last post, the Baywatch star stood in front of a massive Christmas tree with a massive smile to match.
She shared: "Happy New Year, everyone! As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London. Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing.
"My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love.
"May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold. Here’s to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!"
Just days before that, she shared a snap proudly holding her granddaughter while standing next to daughter Taylor.
This time, she begged forgiveness for her late holiday greeting: "Merry (Belated) Christmas! Even though My Precious Granddaughter - London may not remember it yet, our first Christmas with her was absolutely magical.
"The day was filled with love, joy, and precious moments with family.
"We cherish these wonderful memories we made. Wishing everyone a joyous holiday season and a very Happy New Year."
A birthday post from October provided few clues as well. Next to a smiling selfie, she shared a personal message and quoted the Dustin Lynch song Somethin’ That Makes You Smile.
Bach wrote: "It’s My New Year around the SUN. I’m feeling so GRATEFUL & BLESSED & Remember Time is our Currency, So I Say….Whatever it is, you better get to it.
"When you got the time, you gotta use it. The road runs out, so take it slow. When them good times roll, let ‘em roll. You’re only here for a little while, So do somethin’ that makes you SMILE.
“Wishing Everybody a Glorious October16th."
The circumstances surrounding her death grow only more mysterious when noted Bach left a smiley face emoji of approval on her daughter Hayley's most recent post – just a day earlier.
The comment, along with all of the comments on Hayley's pic, have since been scrubbed from the site, leaving a blank page now.
As RadarOnline.com reported, family members initially became concerned when Bach hadn't been heard from for several days. Out of an abundance of caution, paramedics were called to her house.
There they discovered an "unconscious female" shortly after 10 PM Wednesday.
In a statement, Hasselhoff said: "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."