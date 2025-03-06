David Hasselhoff's Ex-Wife Pamela Bach's Eerie Final Posts Revealed: 'The Young and the Restless' Actress Begged for 'Beautiful Moments and Cherished Memories' Before Suicide Death

Bach appeared to be happy and healthy as she welcomed in a new year and a new granddaughter on Instagram.

In what would be her last post, the Baywatch star stood in front of a massive Christmas tree with a massive smile to match.

She shared: "Happy New Year, everyone! As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London. Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing.

"My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love.

"May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold. Here’s to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!"