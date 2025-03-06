Your tip
'Frail' Warren Beatty, 87, Retreats From Public Life as Traveling Has Become Too Much For the Oscar Winner — Actor's Pal Claims He Has Days He Doesn't 'Feel Great'

Photo of Warren Beatty.
Source: MEGA

Traveling has become too much for Warren Beatty amid health concerns.

Profile Image

March 6 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Once-strapping Warren Beatty has turned into a recluse as traveling has become too much of a hassle for the legendary actor and director, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While wife Annette Bening traveled to New York City to attend the couple's youngest daughter Ella's Broadway debut alongside Sarah Paulson in Appropriate at the Belasco Theater, Beatty oddly chose to remain at home and not participate in the special evening.

warren beatty frail reclusive life
Source: MEGA

Beatty skipped his youngest daughter Ella's Broadway debut in 2024.

Given the special occasion, Beatty's unusual absence sparked concerns about his health.

Although Beatty was said to be equally as proud of his daughter as wife Bening, 66, who was seen beaming backstage, an insider close to the Bugsy star explained traveling has become a daunting task for the 87-year-old.

A source close to Beatty told Closer: "It's not easy for him to travel. He doesn't want to deal with airplanes, cars, and hotels."

warren beatty frail reclusive life
Source: MEGA

While Beatty refused to travel to New York City for the special occasion, his wife Annette Bening was on hand to support their daughter.

The close insider additionally noted Beatty was healthy but "frail."

While the director was said to not want to deal with the fuss of cross-county travel anymore, the source suggested vanity was also a factor in his decision to stay out of the spotlight as of late.

They explained: "I don't care who you are. While aging has its benefits, there are days when you don't feel great or like what you see in the mirror.

"Warren would never admit to being that vain though. He's had a very full life."

warren beatty frail reclusive life
Source: MEGA

Sources said Beatty was healthy but 'frail.'

Although Beatty is said to be done with traveling these days, the insider revealed he's still sharp and keeps up with current events.

They explained he remains engaged with his family – which includes Ella and her three older siblings, Stephen, Isabel and Benjamin – as well as the news.

The source added: "He still reads the New York and Los Angeles Times and the Hollywood trade magazines.

"He's an activist at heart so he still gets riled up about politics. He's not the leading man anymore, but he has no regrets."

warren beatty accused sexually coercing teenage girl jpg
Source: MEGA

Beatty's last red carpet appearance was in 2022 after his disastrous 2017 Oscars presentation.

His last major award show appearance was at the 2017 Oscars, during which he sparked concerns about his memory and health.

While presenting the award for Best Picture alongside his Bonnie and Clyde co-star Faye Dunaway, he appeared confused as he opened the envelope – and then proceeded to announce the wrong winners for the category.

He then stepped away from the spotlight altogether, with his last red carpet appearance in 2022.

When he skipped his daughter's broadway debut, insiders began to wonder if he was secretly battling a medical issue.

A source told InTouch: “Hollywood insiders can't help but wonder if he's OK or very ill. The rumors are that he's having memory issues and would rather stay home than be seen in a crowd."

