Emily Ratajkowski Pulls Some of Her Raunchiest Poses Ever as She Parties it Up For Carnival in 'World's Most Dangerous City'
Emily Ratajkowski paid a visit to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for their Carnival celebration and dropped plenty of sizzling and raunchy photos on social media.
The 33-year-old appeared to be living it up during the week-long festivities, despite the city being one of the "most dangerous" in the world, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ratajkowski took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a batch of snaps, with some showing the model in various teeny bikinis, while another had her catching some rays on the beach.
Another pic featured an extreme closeup of Ratajkowski's breasts as a tiny Christ the Redeemer statue hung off her red bikini top.
"Thanks so much for having me Brazil – Carnival is amazing and so special!" she wrote in the caption.
Plenty of fans were quick to react in the comments section, as one person wrote: "So gorgeous!" and another added, "Beautiful lady!"
"Such a beautiful body. You're my all time crush," one user drooled, as a fan said: "You're so hot!"
Despite all the fun, Rio de Janeiro ranks as one of the top ten most dangerous cities in the world with their high rate of violet crime, gang-controlled areas, and even inadequate law enforcement leading to chaos.
In 2022, the city's government was ordered to devise a plan to decrease police-related deaths due to the high casualty rates observed.
With a population of nearly 14,000,000 people, the murder rate in Rio de Janeiro is almost at 40 per 100,000 residents, according to Statista. In March 2023, the city saw 383 shooting occurrences, making up about 13% of the year’s entire total.
In January 2025, Rio de Janeiro had almost 230 shooting occurrences.
However, that clearly did not stop Ratajkowski from showing off some skin – and it's not the first time she has done so while in the Brazilian city either.
Earlier this year, Ratajkowski found herself in Rio de Janeiro, once again sharing head-turning photos for her fans including one of the social media star in a beige-toned triangle top and a pair of eye glasses.
Other snaps displayed Ratajowski in a tiny white two-piece with a cherry pattern.
Around the same time, rumors flourished that the Lying and Stealing star was loving it up with Oscar-nominated actor Austin Butler, after a celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi source claimed the two were romantically involved.
Ratajkowski also followed Butler on Instagram.
The Elvis star previously dated Kaia Garber, but they parted ways in January following a three-year relationship. According to sources, their split was amicable.
While Butler and Gerber kept their relationship private, the 33-year-old made a rare comment about the model in February 2024.
When asked for his thoughts on Gerber's appearance on the March cover of British Vogue alongside 40 other influential women, the Hollywood star couldn't help but gush.
He said at the time: "It was legendary. It was amazing. I loved getting to see that. What an exciting cover. I loved it."
Neither Butler, Garber, or Ratajkowski are known to be dating anyone at the moment.