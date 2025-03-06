Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Gossip > Jennifer Garner

Is Jennifer Garner Just ONE of Ben Affleck's New Women? How 'Single' Star is 'Casually Dating' Despite Rumors He's Back With First Ex-Wife

Split photo of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner.
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck is 'casually dating' again amid rumors he's rekindled his romance with Jennifer Garner.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 6 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ben Affleck is "causally" back on the market now that his split from Jennifer Lopez is legally wrapped up.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood director wasted no time re-entering the dating scene after his marriage from the pop star was officially dissolved last month, with rumors circulating he might also be getting back into it with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck avoiding all of jennifer lopez mobile calls grow very close ex jennifer garner pp
Source: MEGA

The actor's short-lived marriage from Jennifer Lopez was officially dissolved on February 21.

Article continues below advertisement

According to court documents, an L.A. County Superior Court judge finalized the exes' divorce on February 21 – nearly one year after they announced their split and seven weeks after the two agreed on the terms.

Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, grabbed attention when they reignited their early 2000s romance after 20 years, culminating in a surprise elopement in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner ben affleck casually dating rumors jlo divorce
Source: MEGA

Insiders say Affleck isn't looking for anything serious right away and is focusing on work and family.

Article continues below advertisement

However, things didn't last long for the "too good to be true couple" – but now, it seems as if both the actor and singer have once again found their footing.

Sources told Scoop both JLo and Affleck are "doing well" as they near the one-year marking of their decision to part ways.

Article continues below advertisement

They also claimed the Gone Girl star has started "casually dating" again, further noting he isn't looking for anything too serious right away.

The insider dished: "If he's not filming, he spends long days at the office."

The source said he has prioritized spending time with his three kids: Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Garner.

Article continues below advertisement

Of his relationship with Garner, the source noted: "He and Jen get along great. It's a good situation for everyone."

The update comes as recent reports say the exes, who were married from 2005 to 2015, have rekindled their romance – with a new video serving as proof.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the weekend, Affleck and the 13 Going on 30 star took their children paintballing at the Combat Paintball Park in Castaic near Los Angeles.

During the outing with kids Fin and Sam, the two shared a very sweet moment and tenderly embraced each other.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez spends million la mansion ben affleck marital home
Source: MEGA

Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021 and wed just one year later in Vegas.

Article continues below advertisement

As seen in the video, obtained by the Daily Mail, Affleck wrapped his arm around his first ex-wife's waist while standing very close to her.

Following Affleck's very public divorce from Lopez, he's reportedly been leaning on his first ex-wife for support.

During the holidays, the former couple celebrated with their kids, and a source revealed how the actor is hoping to get back with her.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider confessed: "He never really got over the end of his first marriage. Jen gets him like no one else, and as the mother of his three kids, she'll always be on a pedestal for Ben. He'll never stop having regrets that he let her walk away."

A few weeks after the holiday season, Affleck even found shelter in his ex-wife's home amid the deadly California wildfires.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON GOSSIP
Photo of Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan Declares 'I Don't Care What People Think' After Iconic Singer's Life and Career Is Exposed in Timothée Chalamet's 'A Complete Unknown' Biopic

Photo of Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez.

We Reveal the REAL Reason Selena Gomez is With Benny Blanco — After Couple is Hammered by 'Beauty and the Beast' Trolling

Article continues below advertisement

According to a report, the actor evacuated his $20million home and decided to shack up with Garner in her house nearby.

However, their renewed connection may be causing tension with those around them, including Garner's current boyfriend, John Miller.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner burger baron boyfriend
Source: MEGA

Garner's boyfriend is reportedly ready to 'walk' if she spends more time with her ex-husband amid his struggles.

Miller was reportedly "understanding" when Garner hit pause on her life to support her ex-husband following his split from Lopez, but things took a turn after the former couple chose to spend Thanksgiving together.

An insider said: "It's getting to the point where it's really starting to seem like Jennifer would rather be with Ben than him – and a lot of people are predicting he's going to walk."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.