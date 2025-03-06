Is Jennifer Garner Just ONE of Ben Affleck's New Women? How 'Single' Star is 'Casually Dating' Despite Rumors He's Back With First Ex-Wife

Ben Affleck is "causally" back on the market now that his split from Jennifer Lopez is legally wrapped up. RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood director wasted no time re-entering the dating scene after his marriage from the pop star was officially dissolved last month, with rumors circulating he might also be getting back into it with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actor's short-lived marriage from Jennifer Lopez was officially dissolved on February 21.

Article continues below advertisement

According to court documents, an L.A. County Superior Court judge finalized the exes' divorce on February 21 – nearly one year after they announced their split and seven weeks after the two agreed on the terms. Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, grabbed attention when they reignited their early 2000s romance after 20 years, culminating in a surprise elopement in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Insiders say Affleck isn't looking for anything serious right away and is focusing on work and family.

Article continues below advertisement

However, things didn't last long for the "too good to be true couple" – but now, it seems as if both the actor and singer have once again found their footing. Sources told Scoop both JLo and Affleck are "doing well" as they near the one-year marking of their decision to part ways.

Article continues below advertisement

They also claimed the Gone Girl star has started "casually dating" again, further noting he isn't looking for anything too serious right away. The insider dished: "If he's not filming, he spends long days at the office." The source said he has prioritized spending time with his three kids: Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Garner.

Article continues below advertisement

Of his relationship with Garner, the source noted: "He and Jen get along great. It's a good situation for everyone." The update comes as recent reports say the exes, who were married from 2005 to 2015, have rekindled their romance – with a new video serving as proof.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the weekend, Affleck and the 13 Going on 30 star took their children paintballing at the Combat Paintball Park in Castaic near Los Angeles. During the outing with kids Fin and Sam, the two shared a very sweet moment and tenderly embraced each other.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021 and wed just one year later in Vegas.

Article continues below advertisement

As seen in the video, obtained by the Daily Mail, Affleck wrapped his arm around his first ex-wife's waist while standing very close to her. Following Affleck's very public divorce from Lopez, he's reportedly been leaning on his first ex-wife for support. During the holidays, the former couple celebrated with their kids, and a source revealed how the actor is hoping to get back with her.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider confessed: "He never really got over the end of his first marriage. Jen gets him like no one else, and as the mother of his three kids, she'll always be on a pedestal for Ben. He'll never stop having regrets that he let her walk away." A few weeks after the holiday season, Affleck even found shelter in his ex-wife's home amid the deadly California wildfires.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a report, the actor evacuated his $20million home and decided to shack up with Garner in her house nearby. However, their renewed connection may be causing tension with those around them, including Garner's current boyfriend, John Miller.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Garner's boyfriend is reportedly ready to 'walk' if she spends more time with her ex-husband amid his struggles.