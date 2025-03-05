Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner 'Back Together': Sensational Video 'Proves' Couple Secretly Reunited After His Jennifer Lopez Divorce — With Pals Insisting 'She's the Love of His Life'
Another "Bennifer" is allegedly back on – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have reportedly rekindled their romance and a new video "proves" it.
RadarOnline.com can report the Batman actor finalized his divorce from his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez back in February after just two years of marriage.
Over the weekend, Affleck, 52, and Garner, 52, took their children paintballing at the Combat Paintball Park in Castaic near Los Angeles.
During the outing with Fin, 16, and Sam, 13, the exes shared a very sweet moment together and tenderly embraced each other.
Their oldest child, Violet, 19, didn't attend the family outing as she's studying at Yale.
As seen in the video, obtained by the Daily Mail, Affleck wrapped his arm around his first ex-wife's waist while standing very close to her.
Garner seemed focused on her paintball gun amid her former husband's sweet gesture.
At one point, the Hollywood actress did seem to contribute during the sweet moment and leaned back into her former husband.
Affleck and Garner married back in 2005, and after 13 years of marriage, they called it quits.
While the two still remained friendly over the years, they both moved on to different partners.
Affleck rekindled his very famous romance with his ex-fiancee, Jennifer Lopez.
The two were married for two years before ending their romance, again.
Garner moved on with longtime boyfriend, John Miller, whom she started seeing in 2018.
Following Affleck's very public divorce from Lopez, he's been leaning on his first ex-wife for support.
During the holidays, Affleck and Garner celebrated with their kids, and a source revealed how the actor is hoping to get back with her.
The insider confessed: "He never really got over the end of his first marriage. Jen gets him like no one else, and as the mother of his three kids, she'll always be on a pedestal for Ben. He'll never stop having regrets that he let her walk away."
A few weeks after the holiday season, Affleck even found shelter in his ex-wife's home amid the deadly California wildfires.
According to a report, the actor evacuated his $20million home and decided to shack up with Garner in her house nearby.
It is unclear if the movie star went to check on his family and leave or if he planned to stay long-term in the home.
However, their rekindled relationship may be too much for those around them – including Garner's current boyfriend, John Miller.
RadarOnline.com has learned Miller was "understanding" when the 13 Going on 30 star put her life on pause to support her ex-husband after his split with Lopez.
But after the former couple decided to celebrate Thanksgiving together, Miller reportedly flipped out.
An insider said: "It's getting to the point where it's really starting to seem like Jennifer would rather be with Ben than him – and a lot of people are predicting he's going to walk."