EXCLUSIVE: How Dolly Parton Started Planning HER Funeral Last Year Amid 'Working Herself into Early Grave' With Hectic Work Schedule and Being Carer for Alzheimer's-Stricken Husband Carl Dean

While acknowledging she had entered her golden years, the singer said: "I pray that God will show me what to do and will guide me and lead me."

Parton also appeared to recognize her work horse ways and announced in 2022 she was done with touring, but still took on more work as she released her wine collection.

She explained: "You have to stay gone so long on a tour to make it productive and prosperous, and that's a lot of time at my age – I ain't got no years to waste."