'Cannibal Sicko' Armie Hammer Goes Warped Again By Grossing out Fans With Icky Admission Over Grindr Gay Sex — As He Brands Women 'The Worst'
Armie Hammer spilled the details on his shocking Grindr experience, revealing he once attempted to have sex with a man.
The disgraced actor made the head-turning confession on his podcast, as he continues his attempt to return to Hollywood after being "booted" following cannibal accusations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
“I tried hooking up with a dude one time,” Hammer dropped on his podcast Armie HammerTime. “It was hilarious... Because I was like, you know what? Like, women are the worst," he added.
Hammer explained he decided to go on the "hookup app" because “Gay dudes seem to have it so easy, like, so easy!”
He then set-up a scene for listeners and acted out a potential encounter between Grindr users: "I’m at a restaurant, my phone blows up and it’s like Grindr, and like someone else is like, ‘I’m at the same restaurant. Do you want a blowjob in the bathroom?'”
"And you’re like, ‘Hey, guys, I’ll be back in five minutes.'"
However, the Call Me By Your Name star also recalled his own failed encounter: "I met this dude. Handsome. French. You know? The whole thing. I was like, ‘Okay, this could work. This could work. Yeah. Let’s try this.'”
“I remember I started making out with him, and I just remember being like, God! Beards! Oh I get why women like it when you shave! Like, this thing is f–----- rough. Like, how do I get in there?”
Hammer went on: "I remember I put my arms around him and I was like, ‘Oh my God! And these shoulders are so wide! He’s so big! He’s almost my height. Like, this is so strange.'”
"It did physically for me absolutely nothing,” the movie star added. “Nothing, like, not even a twitch.”
Hammer wasn't done there, as he revealed when the mysterious man “reached for my d---,” he responded, “You’re not going to touch my flaccid penis. Like, this is not going to happen.”
Fans were quick to respond to the very personal story, as one person raged: "This guy has singe handedly destroyed his own career – and continues to do so. I don't get it. I could see if someone else was doing this to himself – but its all on him."
Another added: "In other words, make me relevant again, make me relevant again!" while one user questioned the actual event: "I'll take things that never happened for $500, Alex," referring to the late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek.
Hammer saw his career fall apart in 2021 after he was accused of sexual assault and cannibalism. He was also accused of sending graphic and violent texts about rape fantasies, cannibalism, and a desire to drink blood.
More women came forth with allegations against the Social Network star including Hammer's ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze, who claimed she was branded and bruised by Hammer, and that he allegedly took graphic photos of her without her consent.
While Hammer denied the numerous allegations, he still bailed on various projects including Shotgun Wedding starring Jennifer Lopez (he was replaced by Josh Duhamel) as well as Paramount+’s Godfather spinoff, The Offer.
The 38-year-old is rumored to have then entered a treatment facility in Florida for “drug, alcohol, and sex issues. In 2023, two years after the accusations and following a lengthy probe, Los Angeles prosecutors declined to charge the star with any crime.
Hammer is now attempting to make a comeback, as he is set to appear in director Uwe Boll's upcoming film, titled The Dark Knight (no relation to Christopher Nolan's 2008 Batman film).
Boll is known for critically panned films including Alone in the Dark, BloodRayne, and The Final Storm, and is considered one of the worst directors in the industry.