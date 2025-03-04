'Cannibal Sicko' Armie Hammer Goes Warped Again By Grossing out Fans With Icky Admission Over Grindr Gay Sex — As He Brands Women 'The Worst'

“I tried hooking up with a dude one time,” Hammer dropped on his podcast Armie HammerTime. “It was hilarious... Because I was like, you know what? Like, women are the worst," he added.

Hammer explained he decided to go on the "hookup app" because “Gay dudes seem to have it so easy, like, so easy!”

He then set-up a scene for listeners and acted out a potential encounter between Grindr users: "I’m at a restaurant, my phone blows up and it’s like Grindr, and like someone else is like, ‘I’m at the same restaurant. Do you want a blowjob in the bathroom?'”

"And you’re like, ‘Hey, guys, I’ll be back in five minutes.'"