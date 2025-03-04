Alec Baldwin and His New Reality Show Destroyed By Halyna Hutchins' Attorney as She Claims Actor Is 'Ignoring the Pain' He Caused Following Deadly 'Rust' Shooting
Alec Baldwin broke down in tears on the first episode of his new reality show, while discussing the deadly Rust set shooting that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal prominent Los Angeles attorney Gloria Allred isn't buying it.
Cameras were rolling as Baldwin, 66, faced involuntary manslaughter charges over the 2021 death of Hutchins – who was killed on the set of his Western flick Rust when a prop gun fired a live round.
The case was ultimately dismissed when a New Mexico judge ruled prosecutors failed to share key evidence with the Hollywood star's defense team.
During the premier episode of TLC's The Baldwins, the 30 Rock star dramatically broke down in tears and covered his face in front of wife Hilaria, 41, while expressing his gratitude for her and their seven young children in the aftermath of the tragedy.
Yet Allred, who is now representing Hutchins' family, contends Baldwin has never apologized to them, and seemingly takes no responsibility for the accident.
She slammed the new show, saying it "celebrates Mr. Baldwin’s joy of being with his children while ignoring the fact that Alec Baldwin took a child away from her parents.
"That is the painful and actual reality with which Halyna’s parents and sister live each and every day."
While the charges against him may have been dismissed, Halyna's family is still fighting Baldwin in civil court, and Allred is looking to talk with him under oath.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the first episode, entitled Along Came Hilaria, begins with Baldwin 10-days out from his involuntary manslaughter trial, which lasted three days before the case was dismissed.
He called the entire situation surreal, adding that he felt worse for his wife: "I can't even believe that we're going through this, and I always feel more in pain about you than me, because I think to myself, well, you know, I'm going to try to my best to just get through it, and I think what it's done to you and how much it's hurt you and everything."
Through tears, he added: "Honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don't know where I'd be if I didn't have you and these kids going through this. I never would have made it with this. Sometimes I'd say, 'Why did I have seven kids? Why do we have seven kids?' And I realize, to help carry me and you through this situation."
But a Radar insider said it's some of Baldwin's worst acting on film: "His weeping on camera Isn't fooling anybody" while adding: "Obviously, he's desperate to look like an innocent victim himself."
Wife Hilaria joined the tear-fest, saying The Shadow star, who already suffers from OCD, is still not his former self.
She confessed: "Everyone who is close to Alec has seen his mental health decline. He was diagnosed with PTSD, and he says in his darkest moments, 'If an accident had to have happened this day, why am I still here? Why couldn't it have been me?'"
However, our source sneered over Baldwin's waterworks: "Using the tragedy to promote his new reality show seems like a low blow.
"It's offensive and will probably backfire on him, his kids and his wife."