Alec Baldwin and His New Reality Show Destroyed By Halyna Hutchins' Attorney as She Claims Actor Is 'Ignoring the Pain' He Caused Following Deadly 'Rust' Shooting

Cameras were rolling as Baldwin, 66, faced involuntary manslaughter charges over the 2021 death of Hutchins – who was killed on the set of his Western flick Rust when a prop gun fired a live round.

The case was ultimately dismissed when a New Mexico judge ruled prosecutors failed to share key evidence with the Hollywood star's defense team.

During the premier episode of TLC's The Baldwins, the 30 Rock star dramatically broke down in tears and covered his face in front of wife Hilaria, 41, while expressing his gratitude for her and their seven young children in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Yet Allred, who is now representing Hutchins' family, contends Baldwin has never apologized to them, and seemingly takes no responsibility for the accident.

She slammed the new show, saying it "celebrates Mr. Baldwin’s joy of being with his children while ignoring the fact that Alec Baldwin took a child away from her parents.

"That is the painful and actual reality with which Halyna’s parents and sister live each and every day."