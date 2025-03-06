EXCLUSIVE: 'Oh Dear, Drew' — Fans Troll Daytime Host Barrymore for 'Obeying' Meghan Markle's 'Backstage Diva Order' to Call her 'Meghan Sussex' on Talk Show, as Duchess' 'Lamest of Lame' Cookery Series Makes Her a Laughing Stock
Drew Barrymore has been trolled for addressing Meghan Markle by the royal’s new "family name" on her talk show.
RadarOnline.com can reveal viewers were left frustrated by Barrymore, 50, for caving into the Duchess's demands by referring to her guest as "Meghan Sussex" in the show's trailer.
The host became the first celebrity to fall in line and refer to the Duchess as "Meghan Sussex" after the former Suits star, 43, corrected Mindy Kaling, 45, when she called her Markle on her new Netflix series.
A TV insider said: "Drew was clearly following instructions to refer to her as Meghan Sussex. She obviously felt it was a coup to her get on the show and went along with it, even though she knew it would jar with many people watching at home."
Viewers flocked to social media to voice their dismay.
One user said: "Oh Drew, she's not Meghan Sussex. That's not how it works," and another added, "Drew has been Markled by Meghan Markle. She will never be called Meghan 'Sussex.'"
The royal also received flak for insisting on being referred to by her new moniker.
An X user said: "To leave the royal family but then insist on people using the name is next level narcissism."
A second commented: "It's not a family name. You can't just buy titles off the net."
Markle's children Archie and Lilibet also use Sussex as their last name, a tradition common in the royal family.
Their father Prince Harry, 40, was known as "Harry Wales" while in school and in the Army, assuming the then-title of his father as his last name.
Harry and Markle were bestowed the Sussex title by the late Queen Elizabeth II on their wedding day in 2018.
But despite no longer being working royals, and the pair being told they were to no longer use their HRH titles, they have now fashioned Sussex as their family name.
Meghan describes the Sussex name as being a "huge part" of her and Harry's "love story." She also suspects that it will be meaningful to Archie and Lilibet as they age.
She said: "It's our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn't recognized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children.
"I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me."
Markle added: "I think as the kids get older, they’re so excited about, 'Oh my gosh, Mama and Papa, how did you meet?' I think that will come with time as they get older, but for right now a huge part of our love story is that we share the name Sussex.
In episode two of With Love, Meghan, which was released on Tuesday, the former royal was joined by former Office star Kaling as she showed her fellow mother how to host a children's party.
EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Savaged by Former CIA Director, With Ex-Intelligence Chief Accusing President of 'Extortion' Over Withdrawal of Intelligence to Ukraine — 'It Will be Calamitous on the Battlefield'
As Markle carefully demonstrated how to assemble a cucumber sandwich, the pair spoke about their favorite fast food growing up.
Markle called herself a "latchkey kid" who "grew up with a lot of fast food and TV tray dinners," listing off chains Pollo Loco, Taco Bell and Jack In The Box.
But Kaling seemed to get under Markle's skin with her response, as she said: "I don't think anyone in the world knows that Meghan Markle has eaten Jack In The Box and loves it."
Trying to hide her frown with a smile, she replied: "It's so funny you keep saying Meghan Markle, you know I'm Sussex now."
As Kaling looked confused, Markle, who has only visited Sussex once, continued: "You have kids and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children.' I didn't know how meaningful it would be to me but it just means so much to go 'This is OUR family name. Our little family name.'"