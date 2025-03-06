EXCLUSIVE: 'Oh Dear, Drew' — Fans Troll Daytime Host Barrymore for 'Obeying' Meghan Markle's 'Backstage Diva Order' to Call her 'Meghan Sussex' on Talk Show, as Duchess' 'Lamest of Lame' Cookery Series Makes Her a Laughing Stock

The host became the first celebrity to fall in line and refer to the Duchess as "Meghan Sussex" after the former Suits star, 43, corrected Mindy Kaling, 45, when she called her Markle on her new Netflix series.

A TV insider said: "Drew was clearly following instructions to refer to her as Meghan Sussex. She obviously felt it was a coup to her get on the show and went along with it, even though she knew it would jar with many people watching at home."

Viewers flocked to social media to voice their dismay.

One user said: "Oh Drew, she's not Meghan Sussex. That's not how it works," and another added, "Drew has been Markled by Meghan Markle. She will never be called Meghan 'Sussex.'"