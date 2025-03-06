Your tip
Kanye West's Ex Amber Rose Lifts Lid on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Freak-Offs — Admitting She 'Attended Every One of Them Since 2009'… But Insisting She Dodged the 'Wrong Rooms'

Split photo of Amber Rose and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Amber Rose admitted to attending Diddy parties as the rapper sits in jail.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 6 2025, Published 2:12 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kanye West's ex Amber Rose has lifted the lid on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' "freak-off" parties — and admitted she has attended every one of them since 2009.

The model and rapper made an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast and said she will be "very, very transparent" about the disgraced music mogul as he sits in jail awaiting trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

amber rose
Source: MEGA

The model admitted to attending the disgraced producer's parties.

Rose, 41, confessed to the podcast's host, Shannon Sharpe: "I've been to every Puff party. I've been to every White Party since 2009."

The model has been in the music industry for many years due to her successful songs, engagement to Kanye West and marriage to Wiz Khalifa.

After Rose was asked if she stayed away from the alleged "wrong rooms," she claimed she had never seen any evidence of the alleged "freak-offs."

The disturbing parties were first revealed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura's lawsuit in November 2023, which are allegedly drug-fueled orgies.

During the interview, Rose added: "If these freak-offs happening, it's on a completely different day. It's not that day because every time I was there, Puff was there the whole time.

"You know he's got us the rock, he's on the DJ booth, he is the host of the party. I will say that."

The model and reality television personality also revealed she had a similar conversation about the parties with Ray J, a fellow rapper who she considers a good friend.

Rose said: "Maybe they know I don't get down like that. Okay cool. But you would think maybe in the system will come up and behave like 'Girls' and are like, 'You know into.' Never. No one ever asked me that.

"They never asked Ray J either. And me and Ray J were talking about it, we were like, I'd never been to the party, the afterparty, the after after party."

amber rose
Source: MEGA

She is also known for being Kanye West's ex.

Rose was asked during the podcast interview if similar cases like Diddy's were schemes to "take down prominent half-powered Black men," to which she replied: "I don't know because the internet is fake. You just don't know. But that in fact is true, then that is a problem. One thing I do know about Puff is that he is an abuser.

"You know he abused Cassie, we all saw the video. It is not okay. And but as far as Freak-Offs, I don't know about that."

On September 16, 2024, Diddy was arrested in New York on charges of sex trafficking, sexual assault and racketeering.

After the disgraced music producer was put behind bars, one of his lawyers, Marc Agnifilo, claimed to TMZ this case was a "takedown of a successful Black man."

sean diddy combs wild theories into necromancy necrophilia black magic
Source: MEGA

Diddy faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Diddy is still currently behind bars – as the lawsuits and allegations continue to pile up against the disgraced star.

His trial is set to begin on May 5.

