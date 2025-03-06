Kanye West's Ex Amber Rose Lets Rip on 'Nazi' Rapper's 'Controlling Behavior Over Women' As Fears Grow for His 'Domestically Abused' Wife Bianca Censori — 'He Does it To All Of Us'

The 41-year-old sat down with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast on Wednesday and opened up about West amid his disturbing pro-Nazi rants, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kanye West's ex-girlfriend Amber Rose has claimed the disgraced rapper is "controlling" as concern for his wife, Bianca Censori, continues to grow.

“He did the same thing to me and Kim. This is who he is,” Rose added, referring to the music star's ex-wife Kim Kardashian .

Rose touched on Censori's wild and risqué outfits – including the near-naked look she pulled off at this year's Grammy Awards – and claimed West is the mastermind behind it all.

West has been bashed for his treatment of wife Censori over the years.

“He wants other men to want to f--- his women. That’s what he’s into. He likes that. He likes that men are drooling over his women," Rose claimed, as she suggested a possible reason behind West's need to "control" what his partners wear.

The former stripper added: "He wants also his friends to want to f–-- his girlfriend. He wants everybody, that when you walk in a room, that his girlfriend or wife is the most desirable in the room. That’s what he likes.”

Rose then claimed she was left in tears by the Heartless hitmaker after she refused to wear an outfit he picked out for her while they were dating back in 2008.