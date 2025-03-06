Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Amber Rose

Kanye West's Ex Amber Rose Lets Rip on 'Nazi' Rapper's 'Controlling Behavior Over Women' As Fears Grow for His 'Domestically Abused' Wife Bianca Censori — 'He Does it To All Of Us'

Composite photo of Amber Rose, Kanye West, Bianca Censori
Source: @clubshayshay/youtube;MEGA

Amber Rose gave fans a look into the mind of Kanye West.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 6 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kanye West's ex-girlfriend Amber Rose has claimed the disgraced rapper is "controlling" as concern for his wife, Bianca Censori, continues to grow.

The 41-year-old sat down with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast on Wednesday and opened up about West amid his disturbing pro-Nazi rants, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west amber rose slams nazi controlling behavior abused wife bianca censori
Source: @clubshayshay/youtube

Rose talked about her ex West's knack for dressing up his partners.

Article continues below advertisement

Rose touched on Censori's wild and risqué outfits – including the near-naked look she pulled off at this year's Grammy Awards – and claimed West is the mastermind behind it all.

She claimed: "Kanye’s for sure dressing her like that."

“He did the same thing to me and Kim. This is who he is,” Rose added, referring to the music star's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west cash crisis bianca censori divorce
Source: MEGA

West has been bashed for his treatment of wife Censori over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

“He wants other men to want to f--- his women. That’s what he’s into. He likes that. He likes that men are drooling over his women," Rose claimed, as she suggested a possible reason behind West's need to "control" what his partners wear.

The former stripper added: "He wants also his friends to want to f–-- his girlfriend. He wants everybody, that when you walk in a room, that his girlfriend or wife is the most desirable in the room. That’s what he likes.”

Rose then claimed she was left in tears by the Heartless hitmaker after she refused to wear an outfit he picked out for her while they were dating back in 2008.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west amber rose slams nazi controlling behavior abused wife bianca censori
Source: @clubshayshay/youtube

Rose told Shannon Sharpe about the time the disgraced rapper made her cry over a risqué outfit.

Article continues below advertisement

She recalled: "At one point time yes, I remember crying. I was in like Italy or Paris or something and I remember crying and arguing with him and being like 'I don't want to wear this I don't want to wear it.' (And he was like). 'You don't understand, it's fashion. I'm a genius.'

"But I (ended up) wearing it. They ate me up on the internet...." she said, and added she would never do something like that again.

West and Rose parted ways in 2010.

Article continues below advertisement

All this comes as insiders believe West's influence is still looming over Censori, after she stripped off once again and showed off her naked body in a candid Polaroid snap amid rumors the Australian model and the entertainer are getting a divorce.

The source told RadarOnline.com: "Bianca's latest image is concerning. It once again feels like Kanye has a hold on her and is encouraging this bizarre behavior to garner publicity for his various ventures."

"There's a strong feeling that he’s treating Bianca like a pawn in his empire, which could have some devastating longterm effects on the model. Coercion and control are forms of domestic abuse, and if this polaroid picture was done on the orders of Kanye, then Bianca is right in the thick of that," the insider added.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photo of Kim Basinger, Alec Baldwin.

Kim Basinger Sensationally Breaks Her Silence on Ex-Husband Alec Baldwin's Legal Woes After Fatal 'Rush' Movie Shooting

pamela bach

BREAKING: David Hasselhoff's Ex-Wife Pamela Bach Shakes 'Baywatch' Actor to the Core By Taking Her Life Aged 62 — With Stunned Actor Saying 'Our Family Is Deeply Saddened'

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west vows performance swastika shirt super bowl social media rant
Source: MEGA

West and Censori are talking divorce, sources have claimed.

West, 47, has been dropping shocking rants left and right for weeks, with most focused on his apparent love of being a Nazi.

Following brutal backlash, West said: "I can say Jews as much as I want. I can say Hitler as much as I want. Matter fact, I do say it when I want," and added he was "going to normalize talking about Hitler the way talking about killing n----- has been normalized."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.