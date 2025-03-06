Kanye West's Ex Amber Rose Lets Rip on 'Nazi' Rapper's 'Controlling Behavior Over Women' As Fears Grow for His 'Domestically Abused' Wife Bianca Censori — 'He Does it To All Of Us'
Kanye West's ex-girlfriend Amber Rose has claimed the disgraced rapper is "controlling" as concern for his wife, Bianca Censori, continues to grow.
The 41-year-old sat down with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast on Wednesday and opened up about West amid his disturbing pro-Nazi rants, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rose touched on Censori's wild and risqué outfits – including the near-naked look she pulled off at this year's Grammy Awards – and claimed West is the mastermind behind it all.
She claimed: "Kanye’s for sure dressing her like that."
“He did the same thing to me and Kim. This is who he is,” Rose added, referring to the music star's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
“He wants other men to want to f--- his women. That’s what he’s into. He likes that. He likes that men are drooling over his women," Rose claimed, as she suggested a possible reason behind West's need to "control" what his partners wear.
The former stripper added: "He wants also his friends to want to f–-- his girlfriend. He wants everybody, that when you walk in a room, that his girlfriend or wife is the most desirable in the room. That’s what he likes.”
Rose then claimed she was left in tears by the Heartless hitmaker after she refused to wear an outfit he picked out for her while they were dating back in 2008.
She recalled: "At one point time yes, I remember crying. I was in like Italy or Paris or something and I remember crying and arguing with him and being like 'I don't want to wear this I don't want to wear it.' (And he was like). 'You don't understand, it's fashion. I'm a genius.'
"But I (ended up) wearing it. They ate me up on the internet...." she said, and added she would never do something like that again.
West and Rose parted ways in 2010.
All this comes as insiders believe West's influence is still looming over Censori, after she stripped off once again and showed off her naked body in a candid Polaroid snap amid rumors the Australian model and the entertainer are getting a divorce.
The source told RadarOnline.com: "Bianca's latest image is concerning. It once again feels like Kanye has a hold on her and is encouraging this bizarre behavior to garner publicity for his various ventures."
"There's a strong feeling that he’s treating Bianca like a pawn in his empire, which could have some devastating longterm effects on the model. Coercion and control are forms of domestic abuse, and if this polaroid picture was done on the orders of Kanye, then Bianca is right in the thick of that," the insider added.
West, 47, has been dropping shocking rants left and right for weeks, with most focused on his apparent love of being a Nazi.
Following brutal backlash, West said: "I can say Jews as much as I want. I can say Hitler as much as I want. Matter fact, I do say it when I want," and added he was "going to normalize talking about Hitler the way talking about killing n----- has been normalized."