Kim Basinger Sensationally Breaks Her Silence on Ex-Husband Alec Baldwin's Legal Woes After Fatal 'Rush' Movie Shooting
Kim Basinger still catches up with her troubled ex-husband Alec Baldwin over the phone.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the L.A. Confidential beauty, who hasn't been seen on-screen since 2017’s Fifty Shades Darker, finally spoke out about her current standing with Baldwin amid his latest legal nightmare.
The Hollywood couple's turbulent marriage spanned nearly a decade, from 1993 to 2002. They welcomed one child, daughter Ireland, in 1995.
Baldwin, 66, married Hilaria Baldwin in 2012, and together they've built a large family with seven children.
In July 2024, Baldwin was tried for involuntary manslaughter in Santa Fe, New Mexico after fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust in 2021.
Prosecutors claimed the actor deliberately broke gun safety rules by aiming a loaded gun at Hutchins, while Baldwin's attorneys claimed police and prosecutors withheld evidence – including a set of bullets, that might have been linked to the shooting.
The case was dropped after prosecutors failed to provide exculpatory evidence.
In Basinger's newest interview with Variety, the star opened up about her current relationship with Baldwin after the shocking incident – saying the two still keep it a priority to catch up.
The couple, who starred together in The Getaway and The Marrying Man, made headlines for their rocky marriage and bitter custody battle in the past.
But now, Basinger says she has a "great relationship" with her ex.
She dished: "I have great respect for where he is today, and his family.
"You know, we don't spend Christmases and holidays or see each other very much. But we talk.
"He'll pick up the phone and call me, and we have a very genuinely cordial and I think loving relationship in a lot of ways, just because we share a daughter, and I don't wish him anything but everything good."
Referencing Baldin's recent legal woes, she added: "He's been through a lot lately. But Hilaria seems to have a great handle on that. So more power to her."
While they still respect each other, the former couple has taken different routes in there careers – with Basinger staying out of the public eye and Baldwin debuting his new TLC reality show, The Baldwins.
On keeping a low profile, Basinger said: "Your anonymity is like a helium balloon. It slips out of your hand, and that's it.
"I found that out pretty young. Getting off airplanes all over the world and having people stalk your hotel rooms and bodyguards and police and this and that and thinking, 'What?' You're just dumbfounded."
Elsewhere in the interview, Basinger also opened up about how the industry has changed over the years – specifically when it comes to filming sex scenes.
The 71-year-old her recalled her time filming the erotic romance 9½ Weeks alongside Mickey Rourke, and revealed how much she wanted to keep things intimate between both actors.
She said: "I can’t imagine having somebody come up to me and say, 'Do you mind if they put their hand here?' That’s just another person in the room. Either we work it out or we don’t,” she says. “I don’t see all of this need for supervised visits."
The movie star went on to describe her approach to sex in movies as "more European" than "stuffy" American.
Basinger's comments come after Madison – who won Best Actress at this year's Academy Awards – revealed she did not want anyone on set directing her on sexual positions while filming intimate scenes.