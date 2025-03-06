BREAKING: David Hasselhoff's Ex-Wife Pamela Bach Shakes 'Baywatch' Actor to the Core By Taking Her Life Aged 62 — With Stunned Actor Saying 'Our Family Is Deeply Saddened'

Family members initially became concerned when Bach hadn't been heard from for several days, according to TMZ. Out of an abundance of concern, paramedics were called to her house.

There they discovered an "unconscious female" shortly after 10 PM Wednesday.

In a statement, Hasselhoff said: "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."