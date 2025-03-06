BREAKING: David Hasselhoff's Ex-Wife Pamela Bach Shakes 'Baywatch' Actor to the Core By Taking Her Life Aged 62 — With Stunned Actor Saying 'Our Family Is Deeply Saddened'
David Hasselhoff's ex-wife, Pamela Bach, has died by suicide, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 62-year-old was reportedly found dead in her home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. There was no note.
Family members initially became concerned when Bach hadn't been heard from for several days, according to TMZ. Out of an abundance of concern, paramedics were called to her house.
There they discovered an "unconscious female" shortly after 10 PM Wednesday.
In a statement, Hasselhoff said: "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."
Bach starred on The Young and the Restless, and met her future husband on the set of his series, Knight Rider. She also appeared on his hugely successful show Baywatch.
The two were married in December 1989, and had two daughters, Taylor, 34, and Hayley, 32.
Hasselhoff, 72, filed for divorce in January 2006 after a rocky 17-year marriage, leading to a contentious split between the two, culminating with Bach accusing him of domestic abuse.
It was during this time a now infamous video of Hasselhoff drunkenly eating a cheeseburger on a hotel floor led to him temporarily losing visitation privileges with his daughters. They were restored two weeks later.
The actor acknowledged the video, shot by one of his daughters, showed him during an alcohol relapse but he denied abuse allegations at the time.
Bach appeared in good spirits just a few weeks ago, as she shared a positive welcome to the new year on Instagram.
Next to a quick video montage, she wrote: "Happy New Year, everyone! As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London.
"Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing.
"My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love. May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold.
"Here’s to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!"
In 2015, Bach was scarily mauled by three dogs while visiting the home of her lawyer, Lee Arter.
She later reflected: "His three bulldogs mauled me. These dogs locked down on me, and I thought, ‘Please don't let me die!' But my instincts kicked in, and I fought for my life."
Bach claimed that she only survived by stepping on the paw of one of the dogs: "That broke the dog's grip and helped me escape."
The actress was rushed to the hospital and treated for her horrific injuries, but did not file a police report and was simply grateful to still be here.
She added: "What happened to me is unbelievable. I came within an inch of losing my life, and it's only by the grace of God that I'm alive."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.