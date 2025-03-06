'Death of Rock 'n' Roll': Line-Up Of World's Biggest Music Festival Brutally Slated by Fans as 'Weakest in its History' — Read the Full List of 'Lame' Acts
The Glastonbury music festival has been blasted by fans who have branded this year's line-up "the worst ever".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the official confirmation of performers on Thursday was met with dismay by music lovers, who felt underwhelmed by the three headline acts – The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo and Neil Young.
Fans flocked to social media to vent their fury, with some – who have already purchased tickets – now asking for refunds.
Writing on X, one user said: "That's gotta be the worst #Glastonbury like up I've ever seen."
"Oasis? Madonna? Even Coldplay or the Arctic Monkeys again? I'd be wanting my money back. #Glastonbury let-down," said another.
"This has to be one of the worst line-ups ever," penned a third.
A fourth then fumed: "If that #Glastonbury line up was playing in my backyard I wouldn’t even bother opening the curtains."
And a fifth simply said: "This is a weak line-up."
"That is a stinking Glastonbury line up. Mainstream sell out festival," seethed a sixth critic.
Other names on the bill, including Charli XCX, Alanis Morissette, The Prodigy and Nile Rodgers, went down better with fans, who were also pleased with the confirmation Sir Rod Stewart would fill the Legends' slot.
However, the general response to this year’s festival has been disappointing and sources within the music industry fear Glastonbury is losing its pulling power.
A music insider said: "Playing Glastonbury used to be the pinnacle for any artist, but the truly big names seem to be staying away now.
"Once upon a time the festival could attract the likes of Taylor Swift, huge mega stars, but now it just feels like bosses are settling and are just covering bases so all tastes are covered.
"This year's line-up is underwhelming, there's no getting away from that.
"It’s like the death of rock and roll, the magic is fading."
A Glastonbury source suggested there may still be another surprise appearance from a "major, major band" to be announced, but said this would not impact the main stage headliners.
Our source said: "Everyone is pretty pleased with this year's line-up now.
"At one stage, with Neil Young and Rod Stewart's names already out there, some people were concerned that this year's festival was going to be defined as the year of the wrinkly rockers.
"Both The 1975 and Olivia Rodrigo are massive names who appeal to a much younger audience, so the hope is that Glastonbury will appeal to the youngsters this year as well as those who might want to see Neil or Rod."