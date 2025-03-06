Fate of Gene Hackman's 'Babies' Revealed After Horror Triple Death Of Actor, Wife and Their Beloved Pooch — With Pet Daycare Owner Revealing Condition of Acting Icon's Two Surviving Dogs Nikki and Bear

Joe Padilla, the owner of pet daycare Santa Fe Tails, has the two surviving pups in his care.

Padilla, who often boarded the couple's dogs before their tragic deaths, said: "They are safe and adjusting.

"I will be holding on to them until I get word on what Betsy's wishes for these dogs are."

He went on to say how Hackman and Arakawa were "amazing friends and dog lovers," and that the pets were Arakawa's "babies".

Padilla said he frequently went out to eat with the couple before the pandemic hit in 2020.

In the years since they struck up a friendship, Padilla said he stopped seeing Hackman as Arakawa tried to "keep him away from people" to protect his health.