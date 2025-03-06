'Ultra-Stressed' Cheryl Hines Slaps Husband RFK Jr With 'Ultimatum' After Being Left 'Totally Blindsided' by His Sexting Scandal
Cheryl Hines won't let her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. out of her sight, RadarOnline.com can report, demanding he move her out of Los Angeles and to Washington, D.C., to keep tabs on her scandal-riddled man.
Hines has been furious with the new Health and Human Services Secretary since his alleged fling with journalist Olivia Nuzzi last year.
Kennedy, 71, has previously discussed his battle with his self-described "lust-demons" and admitted to cheating on his second wife Mary Richardson nearly 40 different times in a "sex diary" he kept.
So letting him alone across the country in the nation's capitol just wouldn't work for the Curb Your Enthusiasm star.
An insider relayed: "Cheryl doesn't feel Bobby can be trusted one iota living on his own, in D.C., even part-time, with so many attractive women and Kennedy groupies around, as he gets settled in his powerful new position.
Kennedy was confirmed to his new role, answering to President Donald Trump last month.
The source told the Daily Mail: "She's given him a strict ultimatum – move me or else."
Hines, 59, is said to be still recovering from being blindsided by the cheating accusations, and is still in "emotional shock and pain" from the fallout.
Even though Hines is a successful working actor in Los Angeles, the insider said she's giving it all up to keep Kennedy honest: "Cheryl's willing to sacrifice all that glamorous lifestyle to become a political wife, move to D.C., and live in trendy Georgetown, so she can keep a close watch on Bobby."
Friends say it won't be easy for the liberal Hines, who reportedly thinks Washington is "stodgy and boring compared to L.A."
She also is not a fan of Trump nor his MAGA followers – one of which now includes her husband.
The insider concluded: "She'll be supportive of him as long as he stays monogamous. But if he strays as he did with the sexting affair, watch out."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kennedy was accused of engaging in a digital "sexting" affair with Nuzzi after she wrote a New York Magazine profile piece on him and his third-party campaign in November 2023.
While Nuzzi was sidelined by the magazine after the supposed relationship was exposed, Kennedy dismissed the rumors and allegations in total.
A rep for the serial philander said: "Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece."
The rep added: "Mr. Kennedy has had no romantic relationships with any woman other than his wife since their marriage."
But that hasn't been Kennedy's pattern in the past. RFK Jr.’s sordid sex life was first laid bare for the world after his ex-wife Mary Richardson Kennedy, found his "sex diary" before committing suicide in the middle of their nasty divorce.
The 398-page diary not only details Bobby Jr.'s daily activities, speeches, and family life during 2001 – it includes the names of 37 women he bedded during the period covered by the ledger.
The lurid logbook is also laced with his Catholic guilt over his cheating, which follows the same pattern of affairs as his uncles, President John F. Kennedy, and U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy – and his own father, who was assassinated in 1968.
His dirty diary opened with the word his wife Mary is pregnant with their fourth child.
Then Bobby Jr. rated his encounters with women from 1-10, with a 10 signifying he had sex.
He rated 16 of the women as 10s.