EXCLUSIVE: Behind the Scenes of Bonnie Blue's '1,057-Man Orgy' — And Why She is Being SLATED For Giving Line of Nervous Men 'Motivational Speech' Before 'Record-Breaking' Gangbang
OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue is facing backlash after a video surfaced of a motivational speech directed at the hundreds of nervous men participating in her controversial record-breaking sex marathon.
The adult content creator, 25, claimed to have set a new world record for engaging with the highest number of men in a 12-hour period, reportedly achieving this feat with 1,057 men at an event in London last month, RadarOnline.com revealed.
Now footage of Blue addressing the crowd before the event has circulated on social media, reigniting debate over her actions.
"This is for you," Blue purred while addressing the men, many of whom were obscured by balaclavas or face masks.
The porn star added: "I don't want it to feel like, I don’t know, intimidating. You don’t want it to be."
Blue was also seen in the clip looking preened as she shared her excitement about her upcoming orgy – gushing: "I am going to attempt a world record of a thousand men in 24 hours. If they don't turn up, they don’t turn up."
Fortunately for her, the participants showed up in large numbers, eagerly waiting for their turn.
Each man reportedly spent around 40 seconds with her before she moved on to the next.
Blue noted her longest break throughout the day lasted just three minutes.
After the video of her speech was posted on Instagram, viewers quickly took to the comments to express their opinions, with many criticizing her behavior.
"Bottom of humanity, her and all of the men there," one commenter stated.
"What’s wrong with you, woman?" another asked.
Yet another critic hit out: "This is absolutely disgusting behavior."
Blue sparked another storm by revealing her top tips to prevent husbands from cheating,
RadarOnline.com revealed the X-rated content creator has told wives to stop being "lazy" and to "actually pleasure" their husbands if they want to keep their man.
Blue, who has previously been branded "predatory" for romping with teenage boys, has left people fuming with her shocking advice.
The short clip, which was shared on social media, has left many women enraged, as countless viewers eagerly flocked to the comments to clap back to Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger and is in the midst of a divorce with husband Ollie Davidson.
One person joked: "Says the expert."
EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Devastated' She and Husband Harry Haven't Transformed Themselves into A-List Stars — Like Duchess 'Dreamed of Doing When She Quit Royal Family'
The Brit also gave her followers a close-up look at the shocking aftermath of her jaw-dropping sex stunt, which left her covered in painful bruises and bite marks.
In a shocking clip posted on Blue's official YouTube account, the sex worker was joined by Josh Lee Spooner, 27, a documentary maker and photographer with 15,900 followers on Instagram.
Alongside the video, Blue said: "Thank you to all the dads, sons, grandads and husbands that helped make this possible."
When discussing having slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours, Blue, who wore only a jumper and a pair of knickers, shockingly claimed: "A number I am very proud of."
It's apparently not just her that is "proud" of her sex stunt – as she shockingly added: "You'll think I'm joking, (but) my family are so proud of what I do."