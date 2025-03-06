EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Devastated' She and Husband Harry Haven't Transformed Themselves into A-List Stars — Like Duchess 'Dreamed of Doing When She Quit Royal Family'

Insiders say Markle has realized her bridges in the United Kingdom are so thoroughly burnt that she needs to form a new power base of her own.

Members of SoCal’s elite include Billie Eilish, Adam Levine, Katy Perry, Behati Prinsloos, Traci James, Brian Robbins and Oprah Winfrey.

Kerry Washington and Jessica Alba are also being schmoozed by the desperate duchess.

An insider told us: "Meghan's new entourage is really stirring the pot in Hollywood.

"With Brian Robbins at the helm of Paramount, she’s basically got a VIP pass to make some serious waves in Tinseltown. I mean, this guy has the connections to chat up just about anyone in the biz without navigating the usual nightmare of flaky agents who never return calls.

"It looks like this celebrity supergroup is all about elevating Meghan’s status among California's elite. Sure, she had her moment in the spotlight with Suits and that royal fairytale, but let’s face it, she’s been on the outskirts of the A-list scene.

"Now, with her SoCal squad – being dubbed her 'Avengers' – she’s got some serious backup to push her dreams into reality, and it won’t be met with the usual pushback."