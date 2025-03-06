EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Devastated' She and Husband Harry Haven't Transformed Themselves into A-List Stars — Like Duchess 'Dreamed of Doing When She Quit Royal Family'
Meghan Markle is building an Avengers-style team of Hollywood power pals as she mounts her assault on Tinseltown – as she's "heartbroken" her post-Megxit life hasn't included her becoming an A-list player.
Markle and her royal turncoat husband Prince Harry are said to be devastated at the mixed reception they’ve received in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
When they swooped in to help after the LA wildfires, they were accused of mounting cynical PR stunts.
Now, she’s amassing a powerbase of big names as her new Netflix show is about to go live, plus her lifestyle brand, As Ever.
Insiders say Markle has realized her bridges in the United Kingdom are so thoroughly burnt that she needs to form a new power base of her own.
Members of SoCal’s elite include Billie Eilish, Adam Levine, Katy Perry, Behati Prinsloos, Traci James, Brian Robbins and Oprah Winfrey.
Kerry Washington and Jessica Alba are also being schmoozed by the desperate duchess.
An insider told us: "Meghan's new entourage is really stirring the pot in Hollywood.
"With Brian Robbins at the helm of Paramount, she’s basically got a VIP pass to make some serious waves in Tinseltown. I mean, this guy has the connections to chat up just about anyone in the biz without navigating the usual nightmare of flaky agents who never return calls.
"It looks like this celebrity supergroup is all about elevating Meghan’s status among California's elite. Sure, she had her moment in the spotlight with Suits and that royal fairytale, but let’s face it, she’s been on the outskirts of the A-list scene.
"Now, with her SoCal squad – being dubbed her 'Avengers' – she’s got some serious backup to push her dreams into reality, and it won’t be met with the usual pushback."
Sources also told us Markle is now trying to forge relationships with a new circle of powerful pals after former friends including David and Victoria Beckham, Tom Cruise and George and Amal Clooney have melted away from her friendship circle.
Meanwhile, her previous attempts to bond with Hollywood duos such as Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, as well as Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, have fizzled out without much success.
She is pinning her hopes on her show and lifestyle firm As Ever being a big hit with the help of her powerful new friends after last month's hasty rebrand of the enterprise.
Markle was forced to rename her American Riviera Orchard lifestyle firm after being told she couldn’t trademark the term – and RadarOnline.com had the inside story on how that is only the tip of the iceberg of her business launch.
Attorneys at the US Patent and Trademark Office told the duchess she couldn’t legally own rights to the term as it was a geographical area, so she was forced into a hasty rebrand of her firm and it will now be known As Ever, she revealed on Instagram.
It has been a sticky beginning for a venture has so far produced just a few pots of jam for her Montecito pals.
Markle has promised full-scale production is not long off but revealed none of the dozens of fruit farmers, jam producers and industrial food plants within 100 miles of Montecito, California, claim any knowledge of the duchess' product.
The As Ever launch came just two weeks before the release of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan after it was delayed from its original January launch date due to the L.A. wildfires.