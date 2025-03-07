EXCLUSIVE: Pamela Bach's Brutal Final Days — How Tragic Actress Was Dealt Crushing Blow from Hollywood and Hit With MASSIVE Alimony Cut from Ex-Husband David Hasselhoff Before Her Suicide Death Aged 62

Pamela Bach's life and career took a major nosedive in the years leading up to her tragic death. The Baywatch star, who died aged 62 on March 5 from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, battled a "stunted" Hollywood career and massively slashed alimony check from her ex-husband David Hasselhoff, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Bach claimed she had tried to get acting gigs at age 55 but found it was nearly impossible.

In 2017, a penniless Pam was forced to make a major life change after her movie star ex-husband, whom she had been married to for 17 years, succeeded in halving her spousal support payments. The Hoff proudly boasted about his win, where he told the judge he'd already given his ex nearly $3million in alimony and it was time for her to get a job. The judge partially agreed, slashing Pam's monthly support from $10,000 to $5,000.

Source: @HHASSELHOFF/INSTAGRAM The actress was found dead in her home on Wednesday night with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The decision came after Bach had already gone to court in an attempt to keep her $10,000 a month payments. Being 55 at the time, the Sirens star said it was nearly impossible to find new work in Hollywood.

In legal documents, Bach claimed she had made "good faith and reasonable efforts" to secure acting gigs – but finding success was nearly impossible, considering the "current market for actresses." Bach also insisted she dedicated her prime years to managing her and Hoff's home and raising their two daughters, allowing her ex to focus on his career. But the actor was never on board, saying just one year before: "I am at an age when I should be preparing for retiring and not having to continue working to pay support."

Although Bach endured significant struggles in the years leading up to her death, her final months appeared to be filled with love – especially with the arrival of her new granddaughter, London. The actress' social media was most recently filled with joyful posts celebrating her growing family, expressing she was overwhelmed with "happy tears" and "bursting with joy."

Source: Mega Bach and her ex Hasselhoff, who share two daughters, starred together on Knight Rider and Baywatch.

In a final post just weeks before her passing, Bach even wished for 2025 to be a year of health and happiness. She wrote: "Happy New Year, everyone! As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London. Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing.

"My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love. "May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold. Here's to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!"

Bach was found dead at her $2million Hollywood Hills home on Wednesday night. Neighbors have since recalled the horrific scene after watching first responders rush in around 9 p.m. Eyewitness Hiromi Osiecki said they saw a distraught young woman – believed to be the ex-couple's youngest daughter, Hayley, 32 – going in and out of the home "screaming and crying."

The neighbor told the outlet: "She was hysterical, yelling, screaming, crying on the street. She was crying, saying 'I just want to get my car.'" Osiecki said police at the scene attempted to "comfort" Bach's daughter after she entered the house.

They added: "A little later, she came out with police. I heard her crying, and somebody was trying to comfort her. Police tried to bring her in the house and close the door, but the door got opened. She was in and out a few times. "We couldn't see what was going on in the house, but when she came out, she was crying like crazy."

Source: @HHASSELHOFF/INSTAGRAM Neighbors recalled seeing a young woman believed to be Bach's daughter outside 'crying' and 'screaming.'

Bach's neighbors recalled last seeing her on Monday evening, as she was taking out the trash. Osiecki noted: "I felt she looked sad."