EXCLUSIVE: 'Secretly Divorcing' Barack Obama's LOVER Spills Beans on How She Bedded Ex-President on Just Their SECOND Date

Ahearne, who then went by her maiden name Cook, told how she would regularly read books, cook or lounge around Obama's Upper Manhattan apartment on Sundays while he did the The New York Times crossword puzzle wearing a chest-baring sarong.

He later hung out with her when she bagged her own property in Brooklyn.

Ahearne clearly made a lasting impression on Obama, who wrote in his memoir Dreams from My Father about swooning over an unnamed "woman in New York that I loved."

He wrote: "You know how you can fall into your own private world? Just two people, hidden and warm. Your own language. Your own customs. That's how it was."