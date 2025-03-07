EXCLUSIVE: 'Secretly Divorcing' Barack Obama's LOVER Spills Beans on How She Bedded Ex-President on Just Their SECOND Date
Barack Obama's former lover has revealed she slept with the ex-president on their second date, amid rumors he will soon be single again.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Genevieve Ahearne gave a raunchy insight into her secret relationship with Obama, when the pair lived in New York during their early twenties.
Ahearne, who is three years older than Obama, was a grammar school teacher at the time and met the dashing future president at a Christmas party in 1983.
The petite Aussie recalls Obama, who recently graduated from Columbia University, wearing simple blue jeans, a T-shirt and a dark leather jacket.
They instantly hit it off and enjoyed a "profoundly deep conversation," bonding over their shared experience of having spent part of their childhoods in Indonesia in the 1960s.
Ahearne, who then went by her maiden name Cook, told how she would regularly read books, cook or lounge around Obama's Upper Manhattan apartment on Sundays while he did the The New York Times crossword puzzle wearing a chest-baring sarong.
He later hung out with her when she bagged her own property in Brooklyn.
Ahearne clearly made a lasting impression on Obama, who wrote in his memoir Dreams from My Father about swooning over an unnamed "woman in New York that I loved."
He wrote: "You know how you can fall into your own private world? Just two people, hidden and warm. Your own language. Your own customs. That's how it was."
Speaking in 2021, Ahearne gushed about how she and Obama, now 63, slept together on their second date following a dinner date at his bachelor pad.
The brunette, whose father was a diplomat from Down Under and whose stepfather was general counsel for the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C., admitted she was captivated by Obama's intelligence, sense of humor and "unusual" emotional maturity.
Their relationship fizzled out when Obama moved to Chicago to focus on his career in politics in 1985, but her resurfaced candid confessions about the Democratic are set to rock his marriage to wife Michelle, which is reportedly in trouble.
Indeed, the former first couple — parents to Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23 — are living separate lives as Michelle, 61, bids to immerse herself in Hollywood while her husband remains entangled in politics on the East Coast.
EXCLUSIVE: Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa's Deaths 'Complicated' By 'Unusual Condition' Bodies Were Found After Couple Was 'Mummified' Inside Mansion — As Case Continues to Baffle Investigators
Rumors of an affair with Friends actress Jennifer Aniston, 56, added tension between the pair, according to insiders, and Michelle stayed away from both the funeral of former president Jimmy Carter and Donald Trump's inauguration in January, sparking further speculation the power couple are heading for divorce.
It's been reported the couple has engaged lawyers to secretly divvy up their $70million fortune — with a public announcement of divorce expected in the summer.
Meanwhile, Ahearne says of her former lover: "There was something about who we were together that he was really plugged into."