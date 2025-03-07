EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-Winning 'Anora' Director Sean Baker Hit By 'Movie Grooming' Scandal — 'Has the Academy Forgotten He Tried to Make Us Feel Sorry for a Child Abuser?!'

Red Rocket sees sleazy former adult performer Mikey, played by Simon Rex, meet donut shop worker Strawberry (Suzanna Son), and ruthlessly tries to drag her into his world of porn movies.

One film fan said: "The Academy seems to have forgotten Red Rocket, where Baker tried to make us feel sorry for a child abuser. That wasn't entertainment. It was just plain wrong."

And one reviewer wrote: "Child Grooming is a fitting alternate title for Red Rocket. I struggled mightily with Red Rocket as I screened it and am still struggling with it as I sit here writing this.

"I couldn’t get past the ick factor of child grooming that is Red Rocket’s focus. There are some funny moments, like the full-frontal shot of Mikey as he walks into the living room of his new abode, right in front of his mother-in-law.

"As funny as the movie can be, though, those moments clash catastrophically with the overall tone and subject matter."

One critic said Baker, who has cited Italian eroticism and sexploitation films of the 1970s as his inspiration for Red Rocket, luxuriates in Mikey’s single-minded carnal obsession with Strawberry.

They added: "That’s what makes it so disgusting."

Another movie fan said about the flick: "The predatory nature of Mikey really threw me for a loop. I had to stop the screening."