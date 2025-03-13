We Reveal the Truth Behind Kelly Clarkson's 'AWOL' Life As Worries Grow For Singer Amid Absences From Hit Talk Show
Kelly Clarkson has sparked further health fears courtesy of her extended absence from her talk show.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the star's loyal following are becoming increasingly concerned by her disappearance, particularly as neither Clarkson, 42, or the show itself have attempted to explain the reason behind her absence to viewers.
Adding to the confusion was Simu Liu's impromptu guest-hosting gig on the March 3 show, which he admitted he only found out about "five minutes" before he was supposed to go on.
But now Clarkson’s no shows have finally been explained.
According to sources close to the presenter, she’s staying away from The Kelly Clarkson Show to deal with a personal matter.
And fans won't have to wait much longer, as Clarkson is reportedly set to return to hosting duties starting with her Thursday, March 13 show.
No information has been disclosed on what particular issue Clarkson was attending to, though she may update her fans upon her return considering the level of concern for her they displayed on social media.
Although Clarkson had to have Liu, 35, fill in for her on March 3, she did manage to return for her shows on the following two days.
The Marvel star was only supposed to be a guest that day, but he proved to be a good sport when the show needed a quick fill-in.
"Kelly actually isn’t able to make it today,' he announced to the studio audience. "We are sending her our very best, and here’s the thing – I did not know that I was doing this until about five minutes ago when I arrived here to promote my new movie, Last Breath."
However, aside from her two-day return last week, Clarkson has been missing from her show since February 27.
Amid the absences, some fans had wondered if the former American Idol star might be dealing with health issues, but the sources indicated that she was fine.
In addition to Liu, the Daily Show's Roy Wood Jr. covered for Clarkson on February 28 and then again on March 6.
March 7 got a double dose of hosts with Wanda Sykes and Josh Groban sharing the duties.
During their stint, Wanda joked that The Kelly Clarkson Show was throwing a "Hostapalooza" festival.
Brooke Shields started off this week by handling Monday and Tuesday's show, and Willie Geist managed Wednesday's episode.
Despite news of Clarkson's return, the show's schedule indicates Molly Sims would host the Thursday and Friday episodes of this week.
While Clarkson was listed as returning to host on March 18, 20 and 21, Kal Penn and Andy Cohen were set to host the remaining two episodes for next week.
It's unclear if Clarkson will be returning full time now and those guest-hosting spots have been canceled, or if the hosts will now be guests, in a reversal of Simu's experience.