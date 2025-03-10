EXCLUSIVE: Monica Lewinsky's Side of The Story: The Former White House Intern Reveals How the Famous Affair With Bill Clinton Started — and How It Left Her Feeling 'Suicidal'

Three decades ago, Lewinsky was an intern at the White House getting her start in politics.

However, that dream gig became a nightmare after the then-24-year-old's affair with the then-president was revealed.

In a previous interview, Lewinsky admitted she "felt so much guilt" and "felt terrified" when FBI agents demanded she "cooperate" during the investigation that almost took down a sitting president in January 1998.

She added: "I just remember looking out the window and thinking the only way to fix this is to kill myself."