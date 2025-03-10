EXCLUSIVE: Monica Lewinsky's Side of The Story: The Former White House Intern Reveals How the Famous Affair With Bill Clinton Started — and How It Left Her Feeling 'Suicidal'
Monica Lewinsky has shared her side of the story that captivated the world.
Decades after the famous affair that rocked the White House and country was exposed, the former White House intern revealed how the romance started between her and the former president Bill Clinton — and how it left her feeling "suicidal," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Three decades ago, Lewinsky was an intern at the White House getting her start in politics.
However, that dream gig became a nightmare after the then-24-year-old's affair with the then-president was revealed.
In a previous interview, Lewinsky admitted she "felt so much guilt" and "felt terrified" when FBI agents demanded she "cooperate" during the investigation that almost took down a sitting president in January 1998.
She added: "I just remember looking out the window and thinking the only way to fix this is to kill myself."
The former White House intern revealed the shocking affair started in 1995 after she told Clinton she had "a crush on him."
She explained: “He laughed and smiled, then asked me if I wanted to go into the back office, and I did."
The affair lasted for 18 months and was kept under wraps with the help of his secretary.
Eventually, Lewinsky confided in Linda Tripp, a former White House and Pentagon employee, who then exposed the scandal that changed the political world.
Clinton denied having sexual relations with Lewinsky multiple times, and his wife, Hillary, remained by his side.
Finally, the former president came clean about the affair and remained in office after he was acquitted on both articles of impeachment.
Recently, Lewinsky sat down for a bombshell interview on the podcast Call Her Daddy and revealed how she was threatened with jail time if she "didn't cooperate and wear a wire" during the investigation.
During the interview with host Alex Cooper, Lewinsky recalled: "I found out about the investigation several days before the rest of the world did. There was a sting operation that happened at a shopping mall, and then I was up in, there was a Ritz Carlton attached to the shopping mall.
"I was in the hotel room, realizing what felt like my life was over... certainly my life was going to change. I was threatened with jail. And, essentially was told if I didn't cooperate and wear a wire that I would go to jail for 27 years."
She continued: "I really felt like, January 21, opening the door. I was living in the Watergate Complex with my mom, and I remember opening the door, and this was in the days where people would get a newspaper delivered, and in D.C. it was always several.
"I remember seeing my name above the fold and the investigation and looking down the hall and seeing the exact same newspaper outside everyone's door. It was shocking. It was terrifying. I didn't know how to process anything. And it was a moment where life as I knew it was over."
