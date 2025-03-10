Three-Time Oscar Nominee, 88, Seen in Rare Public Outing As Legendary Actress Looks to Be Aging in Reverse in New Photos
Dyan Cannon has mainly stayed out of the spotlight for years, but she was spotted out and about in Los Angeles in a rare outing.
The iconic actress' slim figure was put on display as she walked her two dogs during her public appearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The movie star wore tight camouflage pants and a brown turtleneck under a beige jacket as she walked down West Hollywood in her combat boots. Cannon also rocked sunglasses as her blond curly hair fell over her forehead.
Cannon seems to be pushing herself into the public once again as her appearance comes just days after she was seen at the Los Angeles Lakers versus the New Orleans Pelicans game at the Crypto Arena.
During that outing, Cannon wore a head-turning dress and a puffed shoulder jacket, which featured white frills around the neckline. She topped off her outfit with a pair of tights and knee-high boots.
Cannon is best known for her performances in 1969's Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice (1969) and Heaven Can Wait (1978), two roles which led to Oscar nominations.
She was also nominated for an Academy Award for her work on the 1976 short film Number One.
The Hollywood star was also in a high-profile marriage with iconic actor Cary Grant from 1965 to 1968. They welcomed one daughter, Jennifer, in 1966.
In her 2011 memoir, Dear Cary: My Life with Cary Grant, Cannon revealed that there were “fundamental problems” in their relationship from the start, and the North By Northwest actor would sometimes rage.
In the book she wrote: “I never knew what was going to set him off next, and when he wasn’t at work he trailed me around the house, listing my shortcomings.
“I didn’t place a coaster under my water glass. I parked my car in the driveway crooked. I shouldn’t be so friendly to the postman because he might get the wrong idea, or to the maid because it was good to keep a distance.”
However, Cannon also admitted she kept plenty out of her memoir, as she previously told The Post: "The thing that was really challenging for me in writing the book was what to say and what not to say.
"Cary had so many people who loved him and I didn’t want to take the stars out of their eyes … (mine) disappeared for a while but, curiously, the stars are back in my eyes again.”
Over his lifetime, Grant was married a total of five times and once admitted he struggled with his relationships.
He confessed: "I was punishing (my wives) for what my mother had done to me. I was making the mistake of thinking each of my wives was my mother."
Grant's mom, Elise, disappeared in the middle of the night, and was taken to an asylum, when he was just nine-years-old.
The Charade actor would spend over two decades assuming she had died until he discovered she was alive and well when he was 35-years-old.