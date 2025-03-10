Elon Musk Rages Over 'Cyberattack' and Claims He's Being 'Silenced' as His Platform X Is Hit With Outages — After Trump Gives His Vocal 'First Buddy' Brutal Restrictions

This morning, X was hit with numerous waves of outages, kicking off around 6 am ET when over 20,000 users reported problems. While the issues seemed to resolve, there was an uptick again as almost 40,000 users reported nothing was working on their end.

Amid the chaos, Musk took to X to cry about the outages and said: "There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved."

After one user wrote, "They want to silence you and this platform," the Tesla founder simply responded, "Yes."