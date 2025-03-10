Elon Musk Rages Over 'Cyberattack' and Claims He's Being 'Silenced' as His Platform X Is Hit With Outages — After Trump Gives His Vocal 'First Buddy' Brutal Restrictions
Elon Musk is already claiming someone is trying to "silence" him as his platform X suffered outages on Monday that lasted for hours.
The controversial billionaire was quick to spew plenty of theories to explain who – or what – was behind the social media platform's complete failure, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
This morning, X was hit with numerous waves of outages, kicking off around 6 am ET when over 20,000 users reported problems. While the issues seemed to resolve, there was an uptick again as almost 40,000 users reported nothing was working on their end.
Amid the chaos, Musk took to X to cry about the outages and said: "There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved."
After one user wrote, "They want to silence you and this platform," the Tesla founder simply responded, "Yes."
More of Musk's fans were quick to react as well, as one loyal follower said: "These terrorist attacks against Elon Musk’s companies are a direct act of war on America."
"The leader of one of the groups said they’re inspired by Luigi Mangione," another claimed, referring to alleged UnitedHealth CEO Killer.
To that comment, Musk said: "Wow."
According to Eric Noonan, CEO of cybersecurity provider CyberSheath, a cyberattack to explain the outages isn't really in the cards... yet.
He explained to CNN: "One of the things that should always be taken with a grain of salt is any statements made in the short period of time, immediately after, or even in this case during an attack."
All this comes just days after President Trump is said to have reminded Musk, 53, he does not have as much power as he thinks he does.
During a Cabinet-level meeting on Thursday morning, Trump reportedly reminded heads of agencies that they are pulling the strings when it comes to firing employees, not Musk.
According to sources, Musk was in the meeting when the controversial president told his top officials the DOGE boss is simply there to make recommendations on who to fire, but has zero power when it comes to actually doing the terminating.
Trump's apparent instructions come after Musk – known by many as "First Buddy" – was open about cutting government waste, previously sending an email to federal employees urging them to list five things they had done that week, giving them a deadline, too.
Musk then doubled-down and told workers the email was to figure out “who had a pulse and two working neurons," and then warned those who did not send the email would “soon be furthering their career elsewhere.”
However, the email was met with plenty of pushback, including from department leads Kash Patel and Tulsi Gabbard.
After the deadline had passed, Musk then tweeted: "Subject to the discretion of the President, they will be given another chance. Failure to respond a second time will result in termination."