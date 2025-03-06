'First Buddy' Done?: President Trump Puts Restrictions on Elon Musk and Says He's 'Not in Charge' After DOGE Boss Threatens to 'Terminate' Federal Workers

According to sources, Musk was in the meeting when Trump, 78, told his top officials the DOGE boss is simply there to make recommendations on who to give the boot to, but has zero power when it comes to actually doing the firing.

Trump's apparent instructions come after Musk – known as "First Buddy" – was vocal about cutting government waste, previously sending an email to federal employees urging them to list five things they had done that week, giving them a deadline, too.

Musk, 53, then took to X, telling workers the email was to figure out “who had a pulse and two working neurons," and then warned those who did not send the email would “soon be furthering their career elsewhere.”

While Trump seemed to be all about the email at the time – even using a bizarre meme to mock employees – department leads including Kash Patel and Tulsi Gabbard weren't as elated.