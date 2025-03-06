'First Buddy' Done?: President Trump Puts Restrictions on Elon Musk and Says He's 'Not in Charge' After DOGE Boss Threatens to 'Terminate' Federal Workers
Donald Trump wants to make sure Elon Musk doesn't get the idea he's in charge of firing anyone.
During a Cabinet-level meeting on Thursday morning, the controversial president is said to have reminded heads of agencies that they are pulling the strings when it comes to firing employees, not the Tesla billionaire, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to sources, Musk was in the meeting when Trump, 78, told his top officials the DOGE boss is simply there to make recommendations on who to give the boot to, but has zero power when it comes to actually doing the firing.
Trump's apparent instructions come after Musk – known as "First Buddy" – was vocal about cutting government waste, previously sending an email to federal employees urging them to list five things they had done that week, giving them a deadline, too.
Musk, 53, then took to X, telling workers the email was to figure out “who had a pulse and two working neurons," and then warned those who did not send the email would “soon be furthering their career elsewhere.”
While Trump seemed to be all about the email at the time – even using a bizarre meme to mock employees – department leads including Kash Patel and Tulsi Gabbard weren't as elated.
Gabbard said at the time: "Given the inherently sensitive and classified nature of our work, [intelligence community] employees should not respond to the OPM email."
After the deadline had passed, Musk once again gave it his best shot and tweeted: "Subject to the discretion of the President, they will be given another chance. Failure to respond a second time will result in termination."
Despite the pushback, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt applauded the email.
"All federal workers should be working at the same pace that President Trump is working and moving," she said.
Leavitt added: "We have a country to save, and we want this federal government to be responsive to the needs of the American people who re-elected this president to have historic, massive reform. And that's what the intention of this idea is."
It has been a rough week for Musk, as he was recently mocked by social media after seemingly agreeing to interview with Jon Stewart if it was "unedited," before bailing because the Comedy Central comedian "cannot be trusted" and is "bipartisan."
The businessman was branded a "coward," as Stewart also went hard at him during an episode of The Daily Show,
The 62-year-old said at the time: "... I saw another tweet from Elon, because you can’t not. He then said – after saying he’d like to come on – that ‘Jon Stewart cannot be trusted’ and that I’m a ‘propagandist’ and a ‘bipartisan.’
"You give me too little credit. Again, the guy who custom-made his own dark MAGA hat that he wears to opine in the Oval Office with the president who he spent $270million to elect … thinks I’m just too partisan."
He added: "I’m not sure what he thinks ‘bipartisan’ means. But it's generally not, ‘I support Donald Trump and also Germany’s AFD party – that’s not bipartisan. That’s just the same s---."
Stewart concluded: "If you want to come in and talk about it on the show, great. If you don’t want to, sure.
"But can we just drop the pretense that you won’t do it because I don’t measure up to the standards of neutral discourse that you demand and display at all times? Because quite frankly, that’s bulls---. You know it, and I know it – it’s bulls---.”