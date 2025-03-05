Your tip
Elon Musk Branded a 'Coward' After 'Spineless' Billionaire Backs Out of Interview With Jon Stewart — Comedian Rages at Trump's 'First Buddy' In Blistering Attack

Photo of Jon Stewart on 'The Daily Show.'
Source: @TheDailyShow/X

Jon Stewart called out Elon Musk for completely doing a 180 on their interview.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 4 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Elon Musk and Jon Stewart were all set to confront one another in an interview – until the controversial billionaire decided to back out of it, claiming the comedian "can't be trusted."

Stewart addressed the back-and-forth on Monday on The Daily Show, launching into a wild verbal attack, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

elon musk coward spineless jon stewart interview trump first buddy attack
Source: @TheDailyShow/X

Musk hinted at possibly joining Stewart for an interview on 'The Daily Show.'

The Comedy Central star told his audience: "I thought about (Musk' offer), and after a prayerful week with my family... I thought, ‘You know, that’s actually how the in-studio interviews normally air – unedited."

Previously, Musk admitted he was open to an interview with Stewart if the exchange was unedited.

Stewart continued: "So, sure, we’d be delighted! As a matter of fact, let me sweeten or unsweeten the pot. The interview can be 15 minutes, it can be an hour, it can be two hours – whatever."

The 62-year-old, however, noticed Musk had changed his mind: "I checked X again, and I saw another tweet from Elon, because you can’t not. He then said – after saying he’d like to come on – that ‘Jon Stewart cannot be trusted’ and that I’m a ‘propagandist’ and a ‘bipartisan.’

"You give me too little credit. Again, the guy who custom-made his own dark MAGA hat that he wears to opine in the Oval Office with the president who he spent $270million to elect … thinks I’m just too partisan.

"I’m not sure what he thinks ‘bipartisan’ means. But it's generally not, ‘I support Donald Trump and also Germany’s AFD party – that’s not bipartisan. That’s just the same s---."

elon musk coward spineless jon stewart interview trump first buddy attack
Source: @TheDailyShow/X

The billionaire wanted the interview to be 'unedited.'

Stewart continued to call out Musk – known as President Trump's "First Buddy" – in the blistering attack: "Look Elon, I do have some criticisms about DOGE. I support, in general, the idea of efficiency and delivering better services to the American public in cheaper and more efficient ways.

"And if you want to come in and talk about it on the show, great. If you don’t want to, sure. But can we just drop the pretense that you won’t do it because I don’t measure up to the standards of neutral discourse that you demand and display at all times? Because quite frankly, that’s bulls---. You know it, and I know it – it’s bulls---.”

Fans were also quick to roast Musk over bailing on the potential interview, taking to the Tesla founder's own platform to rage.

elon musk coward spineless jon stewart interview trump first buddy attack
Source: @TheDailyShow/X

Stewart and his fans bashed the 'spineless' Tesla founder after he bailed on the interview.

One wrote: "Elon is a coward. He wouldn’t dare show up against Jon Stewart," and another added, "Elon would never actually do an interview with (Stewart), specifically because Jon is competent enough, and completely unattached from the influences of Elon's money. Spineless consistency."

A user said: "Elon is a bulls--- artist who wouldn’t last two minutes in front of Jon Stewart intellectually or comedically, and anyone who takes Elon’s comments about Jon seriously is delusional."

All this comes as Musk, 53, continues to be attached to Trump's hip, showing up at the Oval Office with his son X and even attending the administration's first cabinet meeting.

tiktok user faces investigation for calling for elon musks assassination
Source: MEGA

Musk continues to stick with President Trump.

Despite predictions claiming Musk and Trump will tire of one another, a body language expert previously suggested that may not be the case.

They said: "... In power terms the two men are formidable heavyweights but it's Elon looking the more excitable and in awe in Trump's company here.

"It's clear their brains will probably never connect but Trump currently seems keen to keep Elon close and Elon appears keen to push that proximity."

