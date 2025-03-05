Elon Musk Branded a 'Coward' After 'Spineless' Billionaire Backs Out of Interview With Jon Stewart — Comedian Rages at Trump's 'First Buddy' In Blistering Attack

Stewart continued to call out Musk – known as President Trump's "First Buddy" – in the blistering attack: "Look Elon, I do have some criticisms about DOGE. I support, in general, the idea of efficiency and delivering better services to the American public in cheaper and more efficient ways.

"And if you want to come in and talk about it on the show, great. If you don’t want to, sure. But can we just drop the pretense that you won’t do it because I don’t measure up to the standards of neutral discourse that you demand and display at all times? Because quite frankly, that’s bulls---. You know it, and I know it – it’s bulls---.”

Fans were also quick to roast Musk over bailing on the potential interview, taking to the Tesla founder's own platform to rage.