Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's Late Husband's Final Pictures Revealed: How Recluse Carl Dean Appeared 'Gray, Stooped and Frail' After Being Snapped During Rare Outing

Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Parton and Dean were married for nearly 60 years.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 4 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The photos from Dolly Parton's late husband Carl Dean's final outing have been revealed.

The country music icon's very private spouse passed away on March 3rd in Nashville, but before that, he was rarely seen and remained out of the spotlight for many years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
dolly parton carl dean
Source: INSTAGRAM/@DOLLYPARTON

Parton and Dean were together for 60 years and married for 58 years.

Article continues below advertisement

On Monday night, Parton, 79, took to Instagram to announce the heartbreaking news about her husband of nearly 60 years.

The statement read: "Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie.

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.

"The family asks for privacy during this difficult time."

Article continues below advertisement

Parton's husband, who remained out of the spotlight despite being married to one of the biggest stars in country music, was spotted leaving a post office with an assistant near his house in Brentwood, Tenn., on Dec. 3, 2019.

Dean, who was 77 years old at the time of the outing, wore a beige coat, a blue-and-white plaid collared shirt, and blue jeans.

According to reports, the outing was Dean's final time being seen in public before his death and the first time he was photographed in decades.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Parton met her husband the day she moved to Nashville before hitting it big as a country superstar while outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat.

The two got married in 1966, but never welcomed any children together.

Article continues below advertisement

After the two got married, Parton became one of the biggest stars in country music and a beloved icon all around the world.

Despite the fame and glam life, Dean opted to stay home and out of the spotlight.

During an interview on Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast in 2024, Parton revealed her husband is not interested in the Hollywood events.

She revealed how she once asked her husband to attend an awards show back in 1967 when she won BMI Song of the Year.

Despite her big night, she admitted her husband told her: "I wish you the best, but don’t ever ask me to go to another one of these damn things because I ain't going."

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Ben Affleck and Jen Garner

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner 'Back Together': Sensational Video 'Proves' Couple Secretly Reunited After His Jennifer Lopez Divorce — With Pals Insisting 'She's the Love of His Life'

kate middleton mission stop boys turning out like royal exile prince harry doesnt want history repeating itself pp

EXCLUSIVE: How Kate Middleton is 'On Mission to Stop Her Two Boys Turning Out Like Royal Exile Prince Harry' — 'She Doesn't Want History Repeating Itself'

Article continues below advertisement
dolly parton family heartbreak death singing icons brother angel wings
Source: MEGA

David is Dolly's fourth sibling to pass away.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

In November 2024, RadarOnline.com reported Dean was suffering from numerous health issues.

He was reportedly diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and is said to suffer from high blood pressure and a weak heart, which have made him more of a homebody than ever.

Amid his health battles, Parton gave up touring to stay closer to home so she could care for him.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.