Dolly Parton's Late Husband's Final Pictures Revealed: How Recluse Carl Dean Appeared 'Gray, Stooped and Frail' After Being Snapped During Rare Outing
The photos from Dolly Parton's late husband Carl Dean's final outing have been revealed.
The country music icon's very private spouse passed away on March 3rd in Nashville, but before that, he was rarely seen and remained out of the spotlight for many years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Monday night, Parton, 79, took to Instagram to announce the heartbreaking news about her husband of nearly 60 years.
The statement read: "Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie.
"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.
"The family asks for privacy during this difficult time."
Parton's husband, who remained out of the spotlight despite being married to one of the biggest stars in country music, was spotted leaving a post office with an assistant near his house in Brentwood, Tenn., on Dec. 3, 2019.
Dean, who was 77 years old at the time of the outing, wore a beige coat, a blue-and-white plaid collared shirt, and blue jeans.
According to reports, the outing was Dean's final time being seen in public before his death and the first time he was photographed in decades.
Parton met her husband the day she moved to Nashville before hitting it big as a country superstar while outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat.
The two got married in 1966, but never welcomed any children together.
After the two got married, Parton became one of the biggest stars in country music and a beloved icon all around the world.
Despite the fame and glam life, Dean opted to stay home and out of the spotlight.
During an interview on Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast in 2024, Parton revealed her husband is not interested in the Hollywood events.
She revealed how she once asked her husband to attend an awards show back in 1967 when she won BMI Song of the Year.
Despite her big night, she admitted her husband told her: "I wish you the best, but don’t ever ask me to go to another one of these damn things because I ain't going."
In November 2024, RadarOnline.com reported Dean was suffering from numerous health issues.
He was reportedly diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and is said to suffer from high blood pressure and a weak heart, which have made him more of a homebody than ever.
Amid his health battles, Parton gave up touring to stay closer to home so she could care for him.