Pope Has No Plans to Resign — Despite Being in Hospital for Nearly 20 Days and as His Own Cardinals Prepare for Life Without Francis
Pope Francis has no interest at all in resigning despite his ongoing health complications, even while his Cardinals are preparing to move on without the pontiff.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 88-year-old spent another day in Rome's Gemelli Hospital with double pneumonia, as his future in the Catholic Church continues to be up in the air.
Francis is said to have written a resignation letter 12 years ago, in case he found himself unable to continue to serve in his position of leadership – however, he is reportedly not ready to let go of his reign.
Argentine journalist Elisabetta Pique, a friend and biographer of Francis, said: "He's always been a fighter. He doesn't give in under pressure.
"The more pressure they put on him, the more likely he won't give in."
While the Vatican has shot down rumors the Pope is pondering a resignation, French Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline – who is on the list of possible replacements – said "everything is possible" while at a press conference.
The Pope has continued with his duties, even from his hospital bed, as he has met with senior church members and also conducted phone calls. However, the Vatican confirmed Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, the former vicar of Rome, will replace Francis to lead the annual Ash Wednesday service on March 5.
All this comes after Francis experienced two "acute respiratory failures" that necessitated the use of a ventilator on Monday, as it was confirmed he had suffered a "significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm," and required two bronchoscopies for further examination of his airways.
Just one day later, Francis was taken off the ventilator and was reported to be in stable condition, although his health condition remains "guarded."
Many experts have come forth to respond to Francis' health, with many concerned over the Holy Father.
Bruno Crestani, head of the pulmonology department at Bichat Hospital in Paris, said: "At 88 years old, being in the hospital for two weeks and having repeated episodes of respiratory discomfort is a very bad sign."
Meanwhile, the head of pulmonology at the European Hospital in Marseille, Hervé Pegliasco, warned the significant challenges posed by double pneumonia: "There is the issue of exhaustion, because he is forced to make much more effort to breathe."
It was previously reported the Pope joked about people betting on his death, as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni – who visited Francis in the hospital – said he "hasn't lost his proverbial sense of humor."
During Meloni's visit, it was also said the Swiss Guard, which protects the Pope, was rehearsing his funeral, as they were "preparing for the pontiff's death."
Should Francis move forward with his resignation, the next Pope will be chosen through a process known as a Papal Conclave, where features the Cardinals gathering in the Vatican to cast their votes for a successor.
The intricate voting process – which was showcased in the Ralph Fiennes film Conclave – concludes only when a candidate receives two-thirds of the vote.
The outcome is then revealed to the public when white smoke billows from the Sistine Chapel chimney.