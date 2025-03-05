Pope Has No Plans to Resign — Despite Being in Hospital for Nearly 20 Days and as His Own Cardinals Prepare for Life Without Francis

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 88-year-old spent another day in Rome's Gemelli Hospital with double pneumonia, as his future in the Catholic Church continues to be up in the air.

Pope Francis has no interest at all in resigning despite his ongoing health complications, even while his Cardinals are preparing to move on without the pontiff.

The Pope is said to not be interested in resigning from his position.

"The more pressure they put on him, the more likely he won't give in."

Argentine journalist Elisabetta Pique, a friend and biographer of Francis, said: "He's always been a fighter. He doesn't give in under pressure.

Francis is said to have written a resignation letter 12 years ago, in case he found himself unable to continue to serve in his position of leadership – however, he is reportedly not ready to let go of his reign.

While the Vatican has shot down rumors the Pope is pondering a resignation, French Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline – who is on the list of possible replacements – said "everything is possible" while at a press conference.

The Pope has continued with his duties, even from his hospital bed, as he has met with senior church members and also conducted phone calls. However, the Vatican confirmed Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, the former vicar of Rome, will replace Francis to lead the annual Ash Wednesday service on March 5.

All this comes after Francis experienced two "acute respiratory failures" that necessitated the use of a ventilator on Monday, as it was confirmed he had suffered a "significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm," and required two bronchoscopies for further examination of his airways.