'Who Is That?': Tyra Banks Leaves Fans Baffled With 'Unrecognizable' Face as Former 'America's Next Top Model' Host Accused of Going Under the Knife in Latest Photo Shoot

Banks, 51, returned to her fashion roots when she attended the inaugural Le Grand Dîner du Louvre, an exhibition held at the iconic museum to kick off Paris Fashion Week.

Supermodel Tyra Banks shocked fans with her "unrecognizable" face leaving some to wonder if she's undergone plastic surgery again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The America's Next Top Model host wore a black structured bustier which she paired with a floor length black embellished blazer complete with tassels. She hit her signature "smize" as she posed with her hands on her hips.

She posted on Instagram: "Last night, I officially stepped back into the Paris fashion world at Le Grand Dîner du Louvre—and for the first time ever, I was inside the Louvre.

"Back in the '90s, when I was strutting Paris Fashion Week twice a year, the runway shows were outside the museum. So stepping inside—surrounded by centuries of art and history, with designer pieces woven into the exhibits—was absolutely spellbinding. I was in awe. I was shook. I was like… is this even real?"