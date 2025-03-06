Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Tyra Banks

'Who Is That?': Tyra Banks Leaves Fans Baffled With 'Unrecognizable' Face as Former 'America's Next Top Model' Host Accused of Going Under the Knife in Latest Photo Shoot

Photo of Tyra Banks
Source: MEGA

Tyra Banks faced plastic surgery rumors after shocking fans with her 'unrecognizable' face.

Profile Image

March 6 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Supermodel Tyra Banks shocked fans with her "unrecognizable" face leaving some to wonder if she's undergone plastic surgery again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Banks, 51, returned to her fashion roots when she attended the inaugural Le Grand Dîner du Louvre, an exhibition held at the iconic museum to kick off Paris Fashion Week.

tyra banks shocks fans with unrecognizable face at paris fashion week
Source: @ENEWS/FACEBOOK

Banks declared her evening at Le Grand Dîner du Louvre marked a 'new beginning.'

The America's Next Top Model host wore a black structured bustier which she paired with a floor length black embellished blazer complete with tassels. She hit her signature "smize" as she posed with her hands on her hips.

She posted on Instagram: "Last night, I officially stepped back into the Paris fashion world at Le Grand Dîner du Louvre—and for the first time ever, I was inside the Louvre.

"Back in the '90s, when I was strutting Paris Fashion Week twice a year, the runway shows were outside the museum. So stepping inside—surrounded by centuries of art and history, with designer pieces woven into the exhibits—was absolutely spellbinding. I was in awe. I was shook. I was like… is this even real?"

Source: @ENEWS/X

Fans couldn't get past Banks' 'unrecognizable' look at the Paris event.

Banks teased a comeback as she concluded her post.

She added: "This is just the beginning. A new beginning. And I am so excited to take all of YOU on this journey with me. Because you're never too old to DREAM and never too young to SMiZE. So keep dreaming. No matter your age. Paris, je t’aime!"

While her Instagram followers rushed to the comment section to gush over her "stunning" look and declared she was "back," other social media users couldn't get past how different the model appeared in her latest photos.

Source: @TYRABANKS/INSTAGRAM

Fans wondered if Banks had a nose job.

On Facebook, one user commented: "She looks nothing like herself," while another added, "She looks different."

Many were perplexed over how different her nose appeared, even after she previously admitted to having a nose job early in her career.

One mocked: "Who’s nose she got on?" and another joined in, "Her nose is almost gone."

A fourth simply said she was "unrecognizable."

Others pondered: "What has she done?" while one snarky comment read, "She chopped up her face too much."

tyra banks shocks fans with unrecognizable face at paris fashion week
Source: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1322669012317534

Social media users claimed she had similar plastic surgery as actress Demi Moore.

Some were convinced Banks had gone under the knife again – and the results weren't good.

One user wrote: "She has messed up her face. She looks angry."

A second echoed: "She looks terrible. Stay away from plastic surgery," and "Her mouth is doing the 'I just got my mouth done like demi moore' look."

As users weighed in on whether or not Banks had surgically altered her face, some declared they couldn't support her "comeback" due to her actions on her hit modeling reality show.

One critic said: "She's gorgeous, but I’m still mad that she was so mean to those perfectly gorgeous girls on her show."

Another quipped: "Too bad she's so mean and her attitude is awful."

Recently, Banks addressed her ruthless commentary on America's Next Top Model, admitting she "said some dumb s---."

